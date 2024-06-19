On the Site:
KSLSPORTS FEED

Andres Gomez Gives Real Salt Lake Early Lead Against Sporting KC

Jun 19, 2024, 7:12 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Despite starting without Chicho Arango, Real Salt Lake and Andres Gomez had no problems getting on the board against Sporting KC.

Gomez showed off his speed in the 14th minute and pushed ahead of the pack off a pass from Diego Luna.

From the right side of the box, Gomez drew in the goalie and sent a shot past him into the bottom left corner.

The score gave Gomez his 9th goal of the season to go along with six assists. He has contributed on 15 of Real’s 37 goals this year.

It has been a breakout season for Gomez. Next to Arango, Luna, and Anderson Julio, RSL has had one of the most dynamic scoring attacks in the MLS in 2024.

Sadly, the lead that Gomez gave RSL only lasted for so long.

19-year-old goalkeeper Gavin Beavers made a miraculous save on a penalty kick in the 23rd minute but Sporting KC broke through with an equalizer in the 28th.

RSL Looks To Set New Franchise Mark Against Sporting KC

Real Salt Lake hopes to set a new franchise record by defeating or drawing against Sporting Kansas City in a midweek battle.

It will be the second meeting of the season of the season between the two clubs. A month and a half ago, Real Salt Lake beat Sporting KC, 1-0, at America First Field in Sandy, Utah.

RSL earned three points over the rival team from Kansas City thanks to an 81st-minute goal by Chicho Arango.

RELATED: Chicho Arango Lifts Real Salt Lake To Victory Over Sporting Kansas City

Since defeating SKC, RSL has won three matches, posted four draws, and lost zero games. The seven contests in between meetings pushed Real Salt Lake’s unbeaten streak to 14 matches, which tied a franchise record. A win or draw against SKC on June 19 would set a new mark for the club that was established in 2004 and began play a year later.

Since the 1-0 result vs. Real Salt Lake, Sporting Kansas City has posted a 1-6-0 record in MLS play. The club’s only win during the stretch was a 2-1 victory over Seattle on June 8.

SKC will welcome RSL after suffering a 4-2 loss to the LA Galaxy on June 15. On the same day, RSL played CF Montréal to a scoreless draw.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

