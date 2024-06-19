Andres Gomez Makes It A Brace After Halftime To Extend RSL Lead

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Andres Gomez opened scoring for Real Salt Lake very early and added another goal after half to give his club a 3-1 lead in Kansas City.

Gomez stepped up big time with MLS MVP candidate Chicho Arango starting on the bench.

In the 51st minute, Gomez beat two Kansas City players to the spot and created an open runway to the goal.

He drew the goalkeeper all the way outside the six-yard box and chipped it over into the bottom left corner.

The score gave Gomez his 10th goal of the season.

Arango checked in shortly after Real’s third goal as they looked to put the nail in the coffin on the road.

RSL Looks To Set New Franchise Mark Against Sporting KC

Real Salt Lake hopes to set a new franchise record by defeating or drawing against Sporting Kansas City in a midweek battle.

It will be the second meeting of the season of the season between the two clubs. A month and a half ago, Real Salt Lake beat Sporting KC, 1-0, at America First Field in Sandy, Utah.

RSL earned three points over the rival team from Kansas City thanks to an 81st-minute goal by Chicho Arango.

Since defeating SKC, RSL has won three matches, posted four draws, and lost zero games. The seven contests in between meetings pushed Real Salt Lake’s unbeaten streak to 14 matches, which tied a franchise record. A win or draw against SKC on June 19 would set a new mark for the club that was established in 2004 and began play a year later.

Since the 1-0 result vs. Real Salt Lake, Sporting Kansas City has posted a 1-6-0 record in MLS play. The club’s only win during the stretch was a 2-1 victory over Seattle on June 8.

SKC will welcome RSL after suffering a 4-2 loss to the LA Galaxy on June 15. On the same day, RSL played CF Montréal to a scoreless draw.

