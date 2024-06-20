Suspected shooter admits to killing both her parents in Washington County home after arrest, police say

WASHINGTON, Washington County — Two people were found dead in a Washington County home Tuesday night and a subsequent search for the shooter went on until Wednesday morning. Court documents filed Wednesday revealed that the suspected shooter is a transgender woman who openly admitted to killing her parents.

Court documents identified the suspected shooter as Mia Bailey and explained she had recently changed her assigned gender and legal name. The document also states that after her arrest, she showed no remorse.

“I would do it again. I hate them,” she said, according to the document.

Bailey’s brother said he fled from the home and called 911 at approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday, documents state. He made the call from a neighbor’s house after he and his wife left the scene.

Responding officers arrived to find Bailey’s mother, Gail Bailey, and father Joseph Bailey deceased inside the home, along with multiple spent shell casings from a handgun. Her mother sustained four gunshot wounds and her father sustained two.

The document states police were tipped off and sent to Horseman Park and River Road just before 2 a.m. where they spotted Mia Bailey and commanded her to stop. She instead retrieved a handgun from her waistband and “placed it to her head, continuing to walk away from officers.”

Officers lost sight of her as she continued to walk into thick brush in a ravine nearby. The documents state that agencies set up containment to secure the area and attempt to locate Mia Bailey, but were not successful.

Another tip sent officers to an open field near the new St. George Temple hours later at 8 a.m., where SWAT teams called out to communicate with her. She then surrendered and was taken into custody.

Police said in court documents Mia Bailey had the same caliber gun as the shell casings found at the scene. While being interviewed, Mia Bailey stated she openly entered her parent’s home with the intent to kill them, along with her brother who she said she attempted to shoot through a locked door.

“Mia openly describes her hatred of her brother,” documents state. “Mia also describes strained relationships with multiple other family members. Multiple family members told law enforcement that they were afraid of Mia. These family members all sought alternative lodging for the night to ensure their safety.”

Mia Bailey was charged with three counts of aggravated murder; first-degree felonies, one count of aggravated burglary, first-degree felonies; and seven counts of felony discharge of a firearm, six of which are first-degree felonies and one a third-degree felony.

Police said the tips they received aided their investigation, and are subsequently encouraging more community members to sign up for their alerts.