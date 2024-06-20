On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

It’s summer solstice time. What does that mean?

Jun 20, 2024, 6:25 AM

FILE: The sun rises behind The Heel Stone at Stonehenge on June 21, 2023 in Wiltshire, England. In ...

FILE: The sun rises behind The Heel Stone at Stonehenge on June 21, 2023 in Wiltshire, England. In the Northern Hemisphere, the longest day of the year falls on the 21st of June. This day is often referred to as the Summer Solstice or Midsummer's Day. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

(Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ADITHI RAMAKRISHNAN, AP SCIENCE WRITER


DALLAS (AP) — It’s time for the start of summer — with a full moon to boot.

Here’s what to know about the summer solstice in the Northern Hemisphere on Thursday.

What is the summer solstice?

The Earth spins on a tilt as it revolves around the sun. The summer solstice occurs for Earth’s upper half when the Northern Hemisphere is tilted most closely toward the sun. This also marks the longest day and shortest night of the year.

Around the same time, the Southern Hemisphere is at its most extreme tilt away from the sun, entering winter solstice and its shortest day of the year.

Six months later, the halves will switch it up: The Northern Hemisphere will experience a winter solstice, and the Southern Hemisphere will have a summer solstice.

What is an equinox?

Equinoxes mark the start of spring and autumn, and happen when Earth’s axis and orbit line up such that both hemispheres get an equal amount of sunlight.

The vernal equinox on March 19 kicked off spring, and the autumnal equinox on Sept. 22 will usher in fall.

What is the strawberry moon?

This year’s summer solstice comes with a treat: the first full moon of the summer, coined the strawberry moon. The moon won’t be pink or red in color: Its name comes from several Indigenous tribes who noticed that its timing coincided with the strawberry harvest.

On Friday evening, cast your eyes to the southeast to glimpse the full moon peeking above the horizon.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

KSL 5 TV Live

Science & Technology

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft...

Jackie Wattles, CNN

Two astronauts wait to come home as Boeing races to understand spacecraft issues. Here’s what’s at stake

Two test pilots helming the inaugural crewed flight of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft are in a tentative position — and so is Boeing’s reputation in spaceflight.

18 hours ago

Utah leaders are reacting to a call from the U.S. surgeon general to include a warning label on soc...

Daniel Woodruff

Utah leaders react to call for warning label on social media platforms

Utah leaders are reacting to a call from the U.S. surgeon general to include a warning label on social media – just like there are on cigarettes.

2 days ago

Scientists have been trying to directly observe dark matter, the elusive and invisible substance th...

Jacopo Prisco, CNN

Scientists may have found an answer to the mystery of dark matter. It involves an unexpected byproduct

Scientists have made many guesses for what dark matter could be, ranging from unknown particles to extra dimensions. Here's what new studies show.

3 days ago

FILE: Dr. Vivek H. Murthy speaks onstage at The Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit: Mental Well...

Michelle Chapman, AP Business Writer

Surgeon general asks Congress to require warning labels for social media, like those on cigarettes

The U.S. surgeon general has called on Congress to require warning labels on social media platforms similar to those now mandatory on cigarette boxes.

3 days ago

High-tech cell phones...

Michael Houck

Cox declares summer Fridays as ‘Phone-Free Fridays’

Utah's governor announced a new declaration encouraging Utahns to get off their phones for at least one day a week this summer.

6 days ago

green rows of tomato plants...

Mike Anderson

Iceland facilities excite Utah delegation about geothermal possibilities

Some state leaders are learning how small geothermal plants could power communities of the future here in Utah. With access to geothermal water from the ground, there is a lot that can be done.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

It’s summer solstice time. What does that mean?