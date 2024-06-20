On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GOOD NEWS

Utah teens recognized after helping save man’s life

Jun 20, 2024, 9:18 AM

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenagers from Beaver are being called “the heroes team” after they saved the life of their friend’s dad.

“There’s so much adrenaline. I don’t remember every single detail about what happened,” Brailee Eyre said.

Brailee and her friend Caprie McNeill received the American Red Cross Certificate of Merit.

On Feb. 19, the two lifeguards rushed to a friend’s house to check on her dad, who was unresponsive. The girls immediately started CPR and kept going for seven minutes — until paramedics arrived.

“And I was just like, moving for them to take over,” Caprie said. “And she was just like, ‘no, keep on going, you’re doing good. Keep going.’”

Brailee was grateful she didn’t have to go at it alone. “I honestly don’t know if I could have kept it up as long as I did if I didn’t have her with me.”

It was a full-circle moment. Their instructor Meranda Martin was also given the Lifesaving Instructor Award during the ceremony.

KSL 5 TV Live

Good News

Community members gathered Monday to celebrate the return of a 9-year-old boy after being hit by a ...

Andrew Adams

Community welcomes home 9-year-old Huntsville boy who was hit by car

A large crowd gathered Monday to welcome home a 9-year-old boy just barely released from the hospital, after a lengthy fight for his survival.

3 days ago

Rescuers pulling the driver of a semitruck out from the rubble after an explosion....

Brittany Tait

Unified police officer rescues driver from burning semi in Little Cottonwood

A heroic officer and bystanders rescued the driver of a semitruck after a fiery rollover crash in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

9 days ago

Bank workers lend helping hand at home of West Valley veteran, nearly 30 others in 'paint-a-thon' (...

Andrew Adams

Bank workers lend helping hand at home of West Valley veteran, nearly 30 others in ‘paint-a-thon’

A veteran’s house was getting a swift makeover Monday as bank workers volunteered their after-hours time on nearly 30 home improvement service projects in Utah, Idaho and Wyoming.

9 days ago

Adam Benicosa is being considered a mailman hero after helping a woman who fell while gardening. (J...

Jessica Lowell

Mailman considered a hero after helping a woman who fell

A mailman in Roy is being considered for a Postmasters General Heroes’ Award after he helped a lady who had fallen and couldn’t get up.

12 days ago

KSL TV's Tamara Vaifanua worked with Missy Cowley during an episode of BYUtv's "Random Acts." (BYUt...

Tamara Vaifanua

KSL TV crews help girl spend day as news reporter for BYUtv’s ‘Random Acts’

"Random Acts," a BYUtv show dedicated to surprising people with fun acts of kindness, let KSL TV in on some of the fun.

13 days ago

Pele, a Western lowland gorilla, had her baby at Utah's Hogle Zoo Thursday night. (Courtesy: Utah's...

Carlysle Price

Utah’s Hogle Zoo welcomes a Western lowland gorilla infant, a critically endangered species

A male Western lowland gorilla was born at Utah's Hogle Zoo at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night.

19 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Utah teens recognized after helping save man’s life