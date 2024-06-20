Utah teens recognized after helping save man’s life

SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenagers from Beaver are being called “the heroes team” after they saved the life of their friend’s dad.

“There’s so much adrenaline. I don’t remember every single detail about what happened,” Brailee Eyre said.

Brailee and her friend Caprie McNeill received the American Red Cross Certificate of Merit.

On Feb. 19, the two lifeguards rushed to a friend’s house to check on her dad, who was unresponsive. The girls immediately started CPR and kept going for seven minutes — until paramedics arrived.

“And I was just like, moving for them to take over,” Caprie said. “And she was just like, ‘no, keep on going, you’re doing good. Keep going.’”

Brailee was grateful she didn’t have to go at it alone. “I honestly don’t know if I could have kept it up as long as I did if I didn’t have her with me.”

It was a full-circle moment. Their instructor Meranda Martin was also given the Lifesaving Instructor Award during the ceremony.