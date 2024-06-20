SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Hockey Club released its preseason slate of games ahead of the franchise’s inaugural season as the newest member of the NHL.

Utah Hockey Club releases 2024 Preseason Schedule

The team shared its preseason schedule on Thursday, June 20.

Utah HC will open its preseason against the St. Louis Blues in Des Moines, Iowa. Utah and the Blues will play at Wells Fargo Arena.

After playing the Blues on neutral ice to open its exhibition slate, Utah will host one game at the Delta Center before hitting the road for four consecutive contests away from the Beehive State.

🗓️ 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗖𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿 🗓️ Our 2024-25 Preseason Schedule is here! Read more: https://t.co/wZVZBXNBbv pic.twitter.com/SR0Wx9jU5D — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) June 20, 2024

Frozen Fury Update

Utah HC’s first preseason game at home will be against the LA Kings on September 23. Utah’s game against the Kings is replacing the Frozen Fury contest that was previously scheduled between Los Angeles and Vegas at the Delta Center. Tickets for the Frozen Fury will be refunded. Those who purchased Frozen Fury tickets will have the chance to buy tickets for the preseason game against LA before the remaining tickets go on sale to the general public.

Utah’s game against LA will also be included for 2024-25 season ticket holders.

Utah Hockey Club will play road games against nearby teams in the Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, San Jose Sharks, and Anaheim Ducks before heading home.

The team will wrap up the preseason by hosting the Avalanche at the Maverik Center in West Valley City. The game won’t be played at the Delta Center “due to a prior commitment” at the team’s home arena.

Utah Hockey Club’s 2024 Preseason Schedule

September 22 vs. St. Louis Blues (Des Moines, IA) at 5 p.m. (MT)

September 23 vs. LA Kings (Delta Center) at 7 p.m. (MT)

September 27 @ Vegas Golden Knights at 8 p.m. (MT)

September 29 @ Colorado Avalanche at 5 p.m. (MT)

October 1 @ San Jose Sharks at 8 p.m. (MT)

October 2 @ Anaheim Ducks at 8 p.m. (MT)

October 5 vs. Colorado Avalanche (Maverick Center) at 5 p.m. (MT)

Kyle Ireland is a Utah Hockey Club Insider for KSLSports.com. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

