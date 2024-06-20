On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Hockey Club Releases 2024 Preseason Schedule

Jun 20, 2024, 10:19 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYUtah Hockey Club released its preseason slate of games ahead of the franchise’s inaugural season as the newest member of the NHL.

Utah Hockey Club releases 2024 Preseason Schedule

The team shared its preseason schedule on Thursday, June 20.

Sign Up Now: Utah Hockey Newsletter

Utah HC will open its preseason against the St. Louis Blues in Des Moines, Iowa. Utah and the Blues will play at Wells Fargo Arena.

After playing the Blues on neutral ice to open its exhibition slate, Utah will host one game at the Delta Center before hitting the road for four consecutive contests away from the Beehive State.

Frozen Fury Update

RELATED STORIES

Utah HC’s first preseason game at home will be against the LA Kings on September 23. Utah’s game against the Kings is replacing the Frozen Fury contest that was previously scheduled between Los Angeles and Vegas at the Delta Center. Tickets for the Frozen Fury will be refunded. Those who purchased Frozen Fury tickets will have the chance to buy tickets for the preseason game against LA before the remaining tickets go on sale to the general public.

Utah’s game against LA will also be included for 2024-25 season ticket holders.

Utah Hockey Club will play road games against nearby teams in the Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, San Jose Sharks, and Anaheim Ducks before heading home.

The team will wrap up the preseason by hosting the Avalanche at the Maverik Center in West Valley City. The game won’t be played at the Delta Center “due to a prior commitment” at the team’s home arena.

Utah Hockey Club’s 2024 Preseason Schedule

September 22 vs. St. Louis Blues (Des Moines, IA) at 5 p.m. (MT)

September 23 vs. LA Kings (Delta Center) at 7 p.m. (MT)

September 27 @ Vegas Golden Knights at 8 p.m. (MT)

September 29 @ Colorado Avalanche at 5 p.m. (MT)

October 1 @ San Jose Sharks at 8 p.m. (MT)

October 2 @ Anaheim Ducks at 8 p.m. (MT)

October 5 vs. Colorado Avalanche (Maverick Center) at 5 p.m. (MT)

Kyle Ireland is a Utah Hockey Club Insider for KSLSports.com. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Preseason Schedule: Is Frozen Fury Cancelled?

Utah Hockey Club released its first-ever preseason schedule, a move that had a major impact on the Frozen Fury series.

7 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Mountain West Expects To Continually Be In Expanded College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff 12-team structure is finally coming this fall. It has been a bumpy road going from four teams to 12.

38 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Sets Franchise Record In 4-3 Win Over Sporting KC

Real Salt Lake set a franchise record with the 4-3 win over Sporting KC at Children's Mercy Park on Wednesday.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Matt Crooks Scores First MLS Goal To Put RSL Up Two Late

Matt Crooks scored his first MLS goal at a very opportune time as he gave Real Salt Lake a late 4-2 lead over Kansas City on the road.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Andres Gomez Makes It A Brace After Halftime To Extend RSL Lead

Andres Gomez opened scoring for Real Salt Lake very early and added another goal after half to give his club a 3-1 lead in Kansas City.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Anderson Julio Responds To Kansas City Equalizer With Chip Goal

After an equalizer took some wind out of Real Salt Lake's sails, Anderson Julio stepped up to give the road club another first-half lead.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Utah Hockey Club Releases 2024 Preseason Schedule