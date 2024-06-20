Clark Planetarium introduces ‘sensory bags’ and lower prices to enhance accessibility

SALT LAKE CITY — The Clark Planetarium is taking steps to make its displays more accessible to all individuals.

Clark Planetarium has partnered with two companies to make that possible: Museums for All and KultureCity programs.

Museums for All promotes accessibility by offering discounted admission to museums, while KultureCity is a non-profit organization dedicated to creating “sensory-inclusive experiences for individuals with sensory needs.”

Both of these efforts ensure that the Planetarium and its resources can reach a broader audience.

“Accessibility and inclusivity are core values at Clark Planetarium. We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to experience the wonder of science and space exploration,” Duke Johnson, the Director of Clark Planetarium, said. “By partnering with Museums for All and KultureCity, we are expanding our reach and making sure that Clark Planetarium is welcoming and accommodating to individuals of all abilities and backgrounds.”

Through the Museums for All program, tickets to films in the Northrop Grumman and Hansen Dome Theatres will cost $3 for individuals and families receiving SNAP benefits.

KultureCity has helped the Clark Planetarium in implementing sensory-inclusive initiatives such as sensory bags equipped with noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, and other helpful resources for the guests that need them.

In addition, planetarium staff have participated in specialized training to learn how to support visitors with sensory sensitivities.

“Clark Planetarium has long strived to create an inclusive environment where everyone can explore the wonder of the universe,” a release from Clark Planetarium stated. “These partnerships represent a significant step forward in promoting accessibility and inclusivity in the field of science.”