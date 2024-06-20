On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Mountain West Expects To Continually Be In Expanded College Football Playoff

Jun 20, 2024, 11:31 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The College Football Playoff 12-team structure is finally coming this fall. It has been a bumpy road going from four teams to 12.

The demise of the Pac-12 caused a few issues with the number of automatic qualifiers (conference champions) who will get into the College Football Playoff.

The model in place will be the top-five rated conference champions, plus seven at-large teams. This will allow teams outside the power conferences to get at least one guaranteed bid.

RELATED STORIES

This new expansion will give teams from the American, Conference USA, Sun Belt, MAC, and the Mountain West a shot.

Expect the seed for the Group of Five to be No. 12 nearly every year. At least they’ll get a seat at the table to take on the fifth seed.

Mountain West Expects To Earn G5 Playoff Bid

The only year a Mountain West team earned a spot in a major bowl was when Boise State defeated Arizona in the 2014 Fiesta Bowl. The conference has not been to a prestigious bowl game since then.

Mountain West commissioner Gloria Nevarez wants to put an end to this. Joining JJ & Alex on the KSL Sports Zone, Nevarez strongly believes her conference is positioned well to frequently earn a playoff spot in the expanded field.

“There are five spots for the five top-ranked conference champions,” Nevarez said. “While there has been a canyon between us and the Power Four, I don’t see us closing that or becoming one of them anytime soon.

“Our aspiration, goals, and expectations are that we are sitting at the top of our peer conferences and that we’re squarely in that fifth spot for the expanded [College Football] Playoffs.”

The Mountain West has been on the outside looking in prior years for a spot in a New Year’s Six bowl game over the past decade. Realignment will help them as Houston, Memphis, UCF, and Cincinnati are now in a power conference.

Those four schools earned six of the 10 Group of Five spots during the four-team playoff era. With less competition in the way, it should open the spot for a Mountain West team to get a playoff bid.

As of right now, ESPN’s FPI gives Boise State the best chance at earning a playoff bid at 16.4% with UTSA out of the American as the next closest team with a 15.6% chance going to the College Football Playoff.

 

Tune into JJ & Alex every Monday through Friday, 3-6 p.m. on 1280 AM and 97.5 FM, or subscribe to the podcast. Also, download the all-new KSL Sports app on iOS or Android.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Set To Host 2029 IBSF Bobsleigh, Skeleton World Championships

Utah Olympic Park received the honor to become the host for the 2029 IBSF Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Championships.

22 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Preseason Schedule: Is Frozen Fury Cancelled?

Utah Hockey Club released its first-ever preseason schedule, a move that had a major impact on the Frozen Fury series.

38 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Releases 2024 Preseason Schedule

Utah Hockey Club released its preseason slate of games ahead of the franchise's inaugural season as the newest member of the NHL.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Sets Franchise Record In 4-3 Win Over Sporting KC

Real Salt Lake set a franchise record with the 4-3 win over Sporting KC at Children's Mercy Park on Wednesday.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Matt Crooks Scores First MLS Goal To Put RSL Up Two Late

Matt Crooks scored his first MLS goal at a very opportune time as he gave Real Salt Lake a late 4-2 lead over Kansas City on the road.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Andres Gomez Makes It A Brace After Halftime To Extend RSL Lead

Andres Gomez opened scoring for Real Salt Lake very early and added another goal after half to give his club a 3-1 lead in Kansas City.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Mountain West Expects To Continually Be In Expanded College Football Playoff