Utah Hockey Club Preseason Schedule: Is Frozen Fury Cancelled?

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Hockey Club released its first-ever preseason schedule, a move that had a major impact on the Frozen Fury series.

2024 Frozen Fury game cancelled

Utah unveiled its preseason schedule on Thursday, June 20.

Sign Up Now: Utah Hockey Newsletter

After Smith Entertainment Group obtained the NHL team in April, an SEG spokesperson said that the Frozen Fury would go ahead as planned. However, plans have since changed.

The club’s first home exhibition is scheduled for September 23, which was the date slated for the 2024 Frozen Fury matchup between the LA Kings and Vegas Golden Knights.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Frozen Fury is returning to Salt Lake City! Don’t miss the @LAKings face off against the @GoldenKnights on September 23 🏒 Tickets go on sale 2/16 at 10am! pic.twitter.com/kQf602Zhmi — Delta Center (@deltacenter) February 12, 2024

With Utah’s acquisition of an NHL franchise, the Frozen Fury contest has been canceled and the Kings will no longer play the Golden Knights. Instead, Utah will host Los Angeles at the Delta Center on the original Frozen Fury date. LA has played five preseason games in Utah since 2018.

2024 would have been the fourth consecutive year a Frozen Fury game would have been played at the Delta Center.

Tickets for the Frozen Fury will be refunded. Those who purchased Frozen Fury tickets will have the chance to buy tickets for the preseason game against LA before the remaining tickets go on sale to the general public.

The game against LA will also be included in packages for 2024-25 Utah season ticket holders.

The Frozen Fury series started in 1997 and was played in Las Vegas, Nevada until 2016. Frozen Fury moved to Salt Lake City in 2021.

Frozen Fury Results

2021

Kings beat Golden Knights, 3-1

2022

Golden Knights beat Kings, 6-4

2023

Kings beat San Jose Sharks, 4-3

Utah HC’s preseason schedule released

Utah HC will open its preseason against the St. Louis Blues in Des Moines, Iowa. Utah and the Blues will play at Wells Fargo Arena.

After playing the Blues on neutral ice to open its exhibition slate, Utah will host one game at the Delta Center before hitting the road for four consecutive contests away from the Beehive State.

Utah HC’s first preseason game at the Delta Center will be against the Kings on September 23.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

After hosting Los Angeles, Utah Hockey Club will play road games against nearby teams in the Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, San Jose Sharks, and Anaheim Ducks before heading home.

The team will wrap up the preseason by hosting the Avalanche at the Maverik Center in West Valley City. The game won’t be played at the Delta Center “due to a prior commitment” at the team’s home arena.

Utah Hockey Club’s 2024 Preseason Schedule

September 22 vs. St. Louis Blues (Des Moines, IA) at 5 p.m. (MT)

September 23 vs. LA Kings (Delta Center) at 7 p.m. (MT)

September 27 @ Vegas Golden Knights at 8 p.m. (MT)

September 29 @ Colorado Avalanche at 5 p.m. (MT)

October 1 @ San Jose Sharks at 8 p.m. (MT)

October 2 @ Anaheim Ducks at 8 p.m. (MT)

October 5 vs. Colorado Avalanche (Maverik Center) at 5 p.m. (MT)

Kyle Ireland is a Utah Hockey Club Insider for KSLSports.com. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland