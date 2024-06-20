Utah Set To Host 2029 IBSF Bobsleigh, Skeleton World Championships

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Olympic Park received the honor to become the host for the 2029 IBSF Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Championships.

Utah Olympic Park to host 2029 IBSF World Championships

Utah was chosen as the 2029 host during the 2024 IBSF and FIL Sliding Congress in Lake Placid, New York on Wednesday, June 19.

“We are thrilled to welcome the 2029 IBSF Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Championships to Utah Olympic Park,” Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation COO Calum Clark said in a statement. “Utah is a prime destination for world-class events and this opportunity will greatly benefit Utah as the preferred host of the 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.”

It’s the first time the Beehive State has been awarded the chance to host the IBSF World Championships.

USA Bobsled/Skeleton supported Utah Olympic Park’s bid to host the event in 2029.

“Hosting the IBSF World Championships in 2029 presents an exceptional opportunity for the United States to showcase its commitment to the sports of bobsleigh and skeleton,” USA Bobsled/Skeleton CEO Aron McGuire shared. “This honor offers our Team USA athletes and coaches a chance to compete on a world stage with home track advantages and fans.”

Utah is only one vote away from being awarded the 2034 Winter Olympics. A final vote will be made by the International Olympic Committee in July.

SLC-UT 2034 President and CEO Fraser Bullock called the IBSF World Championships “an excellent stepping stone” for the state before the Games’ anticipated arrival five years after the event.

“It’s yet another example of our living legacy with modern, proven venues to welcome the best athletes in the world,” Bullock said.

The national federations‘ delegates at the 2024 congress of the IBSF – International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation have elected the hosts for the Bobsleigh & Skeleton World Championships 2027 to 2029. ✨ 2027: Lillehammer 🇳🇴

2028: St. Moritz 🇨🇭

2029: Park City 🇺🇸#IBSF100 pic.twitter.com/rt4QJZyVI7 — IBSF (@IBSFsliding) June 19, 2024

Utah Olympic Park was originally built for the 2002 Winter Olympics and still hosts bobsled and skeleton competitions.

Part of Utah’s bid for the IBSF World Championships included the state’s previous success hosting winter sporting events and track improvements planned for the future.

“Utah is truly the state of sport and a year-round destination for world-class events,” Utah Sports Commission President and CEO Jeff Robbins said. “We look forward to hosting the IBSF athletes and federations in 2029.”

