LOCAL NEWS

Clearfield road rage suspect arrested, charged with murder

Jun 20, 2024, 12:46 PM | Updated: 4:22 pm

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


KSL TV

CLEARFIELD — A West Point man has been charged with murder in connection to a deadly road rage incident in Clearfield earlier this month.

Justin Kent Doman, 34, was arrested Thursday morning after weeks of investigation, Clearfield Police Chief Kelly Bennett told KSL TV.

Doman is accused of shooting and killing James Edward Saccato, 63, of West Point on June 3 after a road rage incident that stretched through Clearfield.

According to charging documents, Doman was driving on state Route 193 when Saccato – who was driving a Chevrolet Silverado – cut him off. Prosecutors said Doman flipped off Saccato, who proceeded to brake check Doman several times.

After Saccato again slammed on his brakes, prosecutors said, Doman rear-ended him and called 911.

“While on the phone,” prosecutors said, “he admitted to hitting the victim again.”

Doman then turned around and sped after Saccato, prosecutors said. Eventually, Saccato stopped in a neighborhood in Clearfield and approached Doman’s vehicle.

“The witnesses said that the victim bent down to speak the driver,” prosecutors said, “and then they immediately saw the victim fall back and heard a single gunshot.”

Saccato died from his injuries. Prosecutors said Doman “knew that the victim was unarmed, but that (he) felt like (Saccato) was trying to disarm him, so he shot him in the chest.”

However, prosecutors said, none of the witnesses nearby said Saccato ever touched Doman or tried to disarm him.

Ultimately, prosecutors said, Doman “was the aggressor in this series of events, which led to the victim’s death.”

Doman’s arrest came the same day that police from across Utah held a news conference calling attention to the growing concerns around road rage and highlighting a new law set to take effect to address it.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, calls to dispatch reporting road rage have increased 32% since 2020.

Bennett, the Clearfield police chief, said drivers should take down vehicle information when involved in a road rage incident, but they should not engage the other vehicle or pursue it.

“You never know what’s going to happen if you approach somebody,” Bennett said. “Just like in this incident, somebody died.”

Asked if Doman’s actions could have constituted self-defense, Bennett said no.

“Through information that we obtained, we do not believe there was a self-defense,” he said. “We’re confident in the prosecution of this case.”

Prosecutors have asked that Doman be held without bail. An attorney for Doman was not listed as of early Thursday afternoon.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Map of power outages near West Valley City Thursday. (Rocky Mountain Power)...

Carlysle Price

Power outage in West Valley City

Rocky Mountain Power reported approximately 18,200 power outages near West Valley City Thursday afternoon.

3 minutes ago

A brush fire burning near 2100 E. Pine Cone Road on June 20, 2024....

Eliza Pace

Residents evacuated from Eagle Mountain as brush fire burns

Firefighters are battling a brush fire burning dangerously close to homes in Eagle Mountain. Homes in the LoneTree area are being evacuated.

8 minutes ago

The aftermath of a deadly road rage at Eagle Mountain in 2023 that killed Rodney Salm and Michaela ...

Daniel Woodruff

‘Chill out’: Utah drivers urged to avoid road rage as new law takes effect July 1

Utah officials had a clear message on the steps of the Capitol when it comes to road rage; chill out and think before you act.

16 minutes ago

The scene of the drive-by shooting that hurt three men near a Murray TRAX station Thursday evening....

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Teen faces 19 felonies in gang-related drive-by shooting death in Murray

A 17-year-old boy is facing 19 felony charges accusing him of participating in a drive-by shooting that left one dead and three others injured.

32 minutes ago

Two people were found dead in an American Fork home on Thursday.  (KSL TV)...

Eliza Pace, KSL TV

Husband and wife found dead in American Fork home

Two people were found dead in an American Fork home on Thursday. 

2 hours ago

FILE PHOTO (Clark Planetarium/Facebook)...

Eliza Pace, KSL TV

Clark Planetarium introduces ‘sensory bags’ and lower prices to enhance accessibility

The Clark Planetarium is taking steps to make its displays more accessible to all individuals. 

2 hours ago

