Getting To Know Utah Football’s 2024 Schedule: Battle Of The Brothers Returns

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football is a little under three months away from kicking off their 2024 and inaugural season in the Big 12 Conference.

As we count down the weeks in anticipation of what many believe could be a special year for the Utes, it’s also a good time to take some time to get to know Utah’s opponents.

If you missed our breakdown of Utah’s second out of conference game with Baylor you can check it out here, otherwise, it’s time to dive into game three against the Utah State Aggies.

Three Things To Know About USU Aggies Vs. Utah Football

After a nine-year hiatus, the “Battle of the Brothers” will return with the Utes heading up to Logan for the first time since 2012 (a 27-20 loss in overtime for Utah) to take on the Utah State Aggies. Utah leads the series overall 79-29-4 in 112 total meetings. The Aggies won the first-ever game played between the two schools in 1892, 12-0. Up until 1959 the “Battle of the Brothers” was the Thanksgiving Rivalry game. Additionally, Utah and Utah State have not competed in the same conference since 1961 making most of their meetings voluntary. Like most in-state rivalries there are plenty of interesting ties and familiar faces across both teams that tend to make these games more fun. Former Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes and former Utah safety Jadon Pearson will both be suiting up for the Aggies in 2024. On the other side, former Aggie defensive end Paul Fitzgerald is now a Ute. While it’s been a long time, some fans may also remember that Utah linebacker Karene Reid was originally a USU signee in 2018 before walking on at Utah. The last time the Utes and Aggies met up was in Salt Lake City in 2015- a 24-14 win for Utah. As mentioned in point No. 1, the last time the Utes made it up to Aggieland was 12 years ago with USU pulling off what many considered at the time the upset win in overtime, 27-20. Both contests were long enough ago that outside of the coaches there aren’t going to be a lot of people playing with much if any recollection of what took place which could make for an interesting environment for the game.

When: Saturday, September 14, 2024

Saturday, September 14, 2024 Where: Maverik Stadium, Logan, Utah

Maverik Stadium, Logan, Utah Time: 2:30 pm MT

2:30 pm MT Network: CBS Sports

