On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

Full-day kindergarten shows early return on investment

Jun 20, 2024, 1:45 PM

Deanie Wimmer's Profile Picture

BY DEANIE WIMMER


KSLTV.com

LAYTON — Utahns invested $60 million to expand full-day kindergarten this year, and you can already hear the investment paying off, in the voice of a 6-year-old.

“Ted is a cub. Ted ran and ran,” the kindergartner read out loud.

More kindergartners are now reading full sentences and books, not sounding out letters. Usually, only a few students get to that point.

This year, half of Lori Smith’s class at Crestview Elementary in Layton is reading like this. She said it has never happened before.

“No, it feels amazing,” she said.

Full-day kindergarten is also showing up in test scores.

Students in the Davis School District’s traditional half-day kindergarten would typically end the year 70% proficient. This year, full-day kindergarten helped the district score 81% proficient.

Smith’s class scored a whopping 95% proficient. She tearfully called it life-changing.

“It’s everything to them because they have the confidence they can do it,” she said.

“It’s maybe the most important thing we’ve done in our state for kids in a long time,” added Julie Barlow, humanities director for the Davis School District.

State lawmakers allocated the extra money to provide the option of full-day kindergarten for any parent who wants it.

And parents want it.

“Every parent wants their kids to be successful and this is a key thing at letting them be successful,” Barlow said.

Utah used to have 34% of students attending full-day kindergarten – the lowest in the country. New data from the State Board of Education shows 77% of kindergarten students are now full-day statewide.

At Layton’s Crestview Elementary School, 90% are enrolled full-day.

And that is the case for entire school districts like Davis, Logan, Weber, Box Elder, Morgan, Murray and Washington.

Two high-growth districts, Alpine and Nebo, have only 45% of kids in full day because there is no room for more classes in schools. In addition to full-day kindergarten, lawmakers also provided funding for all teachers K-3 to receive intense, two-year literacy training called LETRS.

The training had a noticeable impact on Smith’s teaching.

“I saw a big difference once I started implementing the things I learned in LETRS,” Smith said.

Christine Elegante, literacy specialist with the Utah State Board of Education, says this combination of full-day kindergarten and teacher training is what finally moved stagnant data.

“I’m not really sure if our legislators realize the impact those two things had,” Elegante said.

Students in Lori Smith’s kindergarten class at Crestview Elementary in Layton, Utah. (Mark Wetzel, KSL TV).

Schools say the impact will include less time and money spent on remediation after kindergarten.

“We can use that money on other things in our schools,” Barlow said.

But the true impact, educators say, is the boost it will give to our youngest learners.

“They say by third grade, if you’re still struggling, you’ll probably never catch up,” Smith said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Education & Schools

Accessibility tools developed by Utah State University being showcased on the KSL.com website....

Mike Anderson

USU set to receive a federal grant to help more people with disabilities nationwide

Utah State University will be creating a new program to help more people affected by disabilities get the tools they need to learn. 

22 hours ago

Tuesday February 9, 2006. Photo by Scott G. Winterton / Deseret Morning News.The Ten Commandments m...

Sara Cline, Associated Press

New Louisiana law requires that The Ten Commandments must be displayed classrooms

Louisiana has become the first state to require that the Ten Commandments be displayed in every public school classroom.

1 day ago

Rep. Ryan Wilcox, R-Ogden. and Sen. Ann Millner, R-Ogden in the School Safety Security Task Force m...

Brianna Chavez

School Safety Security Task Force discuss new requirements for schools as part of new bill

The School Safety Security Task Force met on Monday for the first time this year to discuss new school safety requirements implemented in HB84.

3 days ago

The Main Library in Salt Lake City is pictured on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (Scott G. Winterton, Dese...

Kennedy Camarena, KSL NewsRadio

LISTEN: The end of libraries?

SALT LAKE CITY — These days, just about everything is electronic, including books. This begs us to ask the question, could we be seeing the end of school and city libraries? KSL NewsRadio’s host of A Woman’s View Amanda Dickson discussed this topic on the show with three guests. 👇 Ronda Menlow, former state representative […]

4 days ago

Teachers at Utah’s largest high school are done taking away cell phones from students. Instead, t...

Erin Cox

No more taking phones from students, Granger High School implementing new policy this fall

Teachers at Utah’s largest high school are done taking away cell phones from students. They’re trying something new in the Fall, and if they’re successful, other schools might do the same.

7 days ago

FILE - The 1200 building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., is seen, Oct. 2...

Terry Spencer, Associated Press

Six years after the Parkland school massacre, the bloodstained building will finally be demolished

The demolition of the building where 17 people died in the 2018 Parkland school shooting is set to begin. Crews will begin tearing down the three-story building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Friday.

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Full-day kindergarten shows early return on investment