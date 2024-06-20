On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

60 in 60: #50 Utah’s Aliki Vimahi (Defensive Tackle)

Jun 20, 2024, 1:40 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Utah Utes defensive tackle Aliki Vimahi checks in at No. 50.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Vimahi is the fourth Ute to crack the list through 11 picks. He joins No. 58 Sione Fotu (LB), No. 54 Miki Suguturaga (TE), and Carsen Ryan (TE).

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

Utah’s Aliki Vimahi

Vimahi is a senior defensive tackle out of Kahuku, Hawai’i.

Coming out of high school, Vimahi was a three-star prospect and the fourth-best player in the state of Hawai’i. He was named to the Honolulu Star Advertiser Hawaii All-State Football Team and first-team USA Today All-USA Hawaii in 2016.

Vimahi’s first action with the Utes came in 2021. He played in ten games and posted 12 tackles, 2 sacks, three pass breakups, and a quarterback hurry.

In 2022, Vimahi played in all 14 games and started in nine. He recorded 14 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack. Last season, he put up 11 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.

Vimahi’s brother, Enokk, is an offensive lineman for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

RELATED: Complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown

Make sure to subscribe to the Hans & Scotty G. podcast for college football coverage and more. You can follow Hans and Scotty on X here.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Hosts LA Galaxy: Streak, Top Spot In West, Redemption At Stake

Real Salt Lake returns home from Kansas City and will look for another three points against the LA Galaxy on Saturday.

22 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Signs Defenseman Patrik Koch

Utah Hockey Club announced the signing of 27-year-old defenseman Patrik Koch to a one-year, two-way contract.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Breakdancer Victor Montalvo Looks To Make History At 2024 Paris Games

American breakdancing gold medalist Victor Montalvo is ready to show the world the beauty of his event in Paris this summer.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Getting To Know Utah Football’s 2024 Schedule: Battle Of The Brothers Returns

Our look at Utah football's 2024 schedule continues on with their last out-of-conference game against the Utah State Aggies.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Set To Host 2029 IBSF Bobsleigh, Skeleton World Championships

Utah Olympic Park received the honor to become the host for the 2029 IBSF Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Championships.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Preseason Schedule: Is Frozen Fury Cancelled?

Utah Hockey Club released its first-ever preseason schedule, a move that had a major impact on the Frozen Fury series.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

60 in 60: #50 Utah’s Aliki Vimahi (Defensive Tackle)