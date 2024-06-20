60 in 60: #50 Utah’s Aliki Vimahi (Defensive Tackle)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Utah Utes defensive tackle Aliki Vimahi checks in at No. 50.

Vimahi is the fourth Ute to crack the list through 11 picks. He joins No. 58 Sione Fotu (LB), No. 54 Miki Suguturaga (TE), and Carsen Ryan (TE).

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

Utah’s Aliki Vimahi

Vimahi is a senior defensive tackle out of Kahuku, Hawai’i.

Coming out of high school, Vimahi was a three-star prospect and the fourth-best player in the state of Hawai’i. He was named to the Honolulu Star Advertiser Hawaii All-State Football Team and first-team USA Today All-USA Hawaii in 2016.

Vimahi’s first action with the Utes came in 2021. He played in ten games and posted 12 tackles, 2 sacks, three pass breakups, and a quarterback hurry.

In 2022, Vimahi played in all 14 games and started in nine. He recorded 14 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack. Last season, he put up 11 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.

Vimahi’s brother, Enokk, is an offensive lineman for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

