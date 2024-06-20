Husband and wife found dead in American Fork home
Jun 20, 2024, 2:18 PM | Updated: 4:37 pm
(KSL TV)
AMERICAN FORK — Two people were found dead in an American Fork home on Thursday afternoon.
According to Cameron Paul, the police chief of the American Fork Police Department, a husband and wife were found dead in a home near 1400 N 80 E American Fork by a family member.
Fore said the couple was in their late 40s or 50s.
Police are continuing to investigate, but Paul said the initial report was that the deaths were a murder-suicide.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.