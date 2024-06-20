On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Husband and wife found dead in American Fork home

Jun 20, 2024, 2:18 PM | Updated: 4:37 pm

Two people were found dead in an American Fork home on Thursday.  (KSL TV)...

Two people were found dead in an American Fork home on Thursday.  (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

AMERICAN FORK — Two people were found dead in an American Fork home on Thursday afternoon.

According to Cameron Paul, the police chief of the American Fork Police Department, a husband and wife were found dead in a home near 1400 N 80 E American Fork by a family member.

Fore said the couple was in their late 40s or 50s.

Police are continuing to investigate, but Paul said the initial report was that the deaths were a murder-suicide.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Map of power outages near West Valley City Thursday. (Rocky Mountain Power)...

Carlysle Price

Power outage in West Valley City

Rocky Mountain Power reported approximately 18,200 power outages near West Valley City Thursday afternoon.

19 minutes ago

A brush fire burning near 2100 E. Pine Cone Road on June 20, 2024....

Eliza Pace

Residents evacuated from Eagle Mountain as brush fire burns

Firefighters are battling a brush fire burning dangerously close to homes in Eagle Mountain. Homes in the LoneTree area are being evacuated.

23 minutes ago

The aftermath of a deadly road rage at Eagle Mountain in 2023 that killed Rodney Salm and Michaela ...

Daniel Woodruff

‘Chill out’: Utah drivers urged to avoid road rage as new law takes effect July 1

Utah officials had a clear message on the steps of the Capitol when it comes to road rage; chill out and think before you act.

32 minutes ago

The scene of the drive-by shooting that hurt three men near a Murray TRAX station Thursday evening....

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Teen faces 19 felonies in gang-related drive-by shooting death in Murray

A 17-year-old boy is facing 19 felony charges accusing him of participating in a drive-by shooting that left one dead and three others injured.

47 minutes ago

FILE PHOTO (Clark Planetarium/Facebook)...

Eliza Pace, KSL TV

Clark Planetarium introduces ‘sensory bags’ and lower prices to enhance accessibility

The Clark Planetarium is taking steps to make its displays more accessible to all individuals. 

3 hours ago

Lori Smith teaches her kindergarten class at Crestview Elementary in Layton, Utah. (Mark Wetzel, KS...

Deanie Wimmer

Full-day kindergarten shows early return on investment

After the first year, the expansion of full-day kindergarten in Utah shows unprecedented growth and explosive demand.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Husband and wife found dead in American Fork home