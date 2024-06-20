Husband and wife found dead in American Fork home

AMERICAN FORK — Two people were found dead in an American Fork home on Thursday afternoon.

According to Cameron Paul, the police chief of the American Fork Police Department, a husband and wife were found dead in a home near 1400 N 80 E American Fork by a family member.

Fore said the couple was in their late 40s or 50s.

Police are continuing to investigate, but Paul said the initial report was that the deaths were a murder-suicide.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.