Breakdancer Victor Montalvo Looks To Make History At 2024 Paris Games

Jun 20, 2024, 3:12 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – American breakdancing gold medalist Victor Montalvo is ready to show the world the beauty of his event in Paris this summer.

After being featured at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games, Breaking was added to the Olympic program for the first time in 2024.

Montalvo speaks on breakdancing with a lot of admiration and love.

The dance style has roots in New York City and is one of the best ways to express oneself through music and dance.

“Breaking was inspired and influenced by Kung Fu, Gymnastics, and a lot of African and Indian dances,” Montalvo said. “It’s all of that mixed in one.”

A lot of sports rely on tactics and game plans. There is a lot of planning that goes into a breaking routine but it also takes a feel that only comes with time.

“My creative process is music and improvising,” Montalvo said. “You never remember what you did but you remember the feeling. Breaking is not just about moves but ita about movement within the music. Basically, your body is like the instrument.”

At the 2022 Birmingham World Games, Montalvo won his first gold medal. Last year, at the 2023 Leuven World Championships, he won his second gold.

Montalvo will look to become the first-ever male Olympic gold medalist in breaking at the 2024 Paris Games.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

