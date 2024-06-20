On the Site:
Utah Hockey Club Signs Defenseman Patrik Koch

Jun 20, 2024, 3:17 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYUtah Hockey Club announced the signing of 27-year-old defenseman Patrik Koch to a one-year, two-way contract.

Utah HC signs Patrik Koch

The team announced Koch’s deal on Thursday, June 20.

Koch is the first defenseman to officially sign a new deal with Utah Hockey Club. Earlier in the week, Utah Hockey Club signed forward Noel Nordh, forward Julian Lutz, and goaltender Matt Villalta.

Terms of Koch’s contract weren’t disclosed by the club.

Koch was originally acquired by the Coyotes as an undrafted prospect.

Last season, the Malacky Slovakia native played one game for the Arizona Coyotes and 63 with the franchise’s AHL affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners. With the Roadrunners, Koch recorded one goal and 14 assists. He also posted 97 penalty minutes.

The new Utah HC player recently competed with Slovakia at the 2024 World Championship. He appeared in eight contests and had one goal, three assists, and six penalty minutes.

RELATED STORIES

Before his time with the Roadrunners, the defenseman posted three goals, nine assists, and 69 PIM with Czech Extraliga’s HC Vitkovice over the course of 46 regular season games. During the postseason with HC Vitkovice, Koch added another goal and three assists.

Koch played three seasons with Vitkovice.

Before his time with HC Vitkovice, Koch played eight games with HC Kometa Brno from 2015-17 and was teammates with Utah goalie Karel Vejmelka.

Utah will begin its inaugural season as an NHL team in the fall. The team will play its home games at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

Kyle Ireland is a Utah Hockey Club Insider for KSLSports.com.

