On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

‘Chill out’: Utah drivers urged to avoid road rage as new law takes effect July 1

Jun 20, 2024, 4:06 PM

The aftermath of a deadly road rage at Eagle Mountain in 2023 that killed Rodney Salm and Michaela ...

The aftermath of a deadly road rage at Eagle Mountain in 2023 that killed Rodney Salm and Michaela Himmleberger. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


KSL TV

SALT LAKE CITY — Peter Salm’s voice broke as he remembered the day last year when his father called him with news that upended his life.

“I said what’s happening, and he said, well, Rodney’s been killed,” Peter Salm said, becoming emotional. “It was a gut shot.”

Rodney Salm, 48, and his girlfriend, Michaela Himmelberger, 47, were both killed in a road rage crash in June 2023 in Eagle Mountain. The other driver has been charged in their deaths.

Peter Salm joined law enforcement at a news conference Thursday morning at the Utah State Capitol to talk about his brother’s death and to tell other drivers, “this kind of stuff has to stop.”

“Your vehicle isn’t a weapon,” Peter Salm said. “Stop treating it as such.”

Utah family shares message on anniversary of deadly road rage crash

Reports of road rage to dispatchers are up 32% since 2020, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety. Officials hope a new law taking effect July 1 will help curb this growing problem.

“We need people to chill out,” said Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross, sponsor of HB30, which was passed during the last legislative session. “We need people to be patient, and we need people to respect other citizens on the roadways.”

Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross speaking on the Capitol steps in a presser about road rage in Utah.

Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross speaking on the Capitol steps in a presser about road rage in Utah. (Nathan Riser, KSL TV)

The new law more clearly defines road rage, and it allows police and prosecutors to impose stiffer penalties on drivers who do it.

“What we’re addressing here is the worst of driving behavior,” said Utah Highway Patrol Col. Michael Rapich, “and the worst actions that come from those incidents.”

Utah has had several recent high-profile cases of road rage. On Thursday, a suspect in a deadly incident from earlier this month in Clearfield was arrested. Justin Kent Doman, 34, is now charged with murder in the death of James Edward Saccato, 63.

Shooter questioned and released after Clearfield road rage shooting left another man dead

In Lehi, police are investigating two other cases of road rage. A truck was caught on camera hitting a Tesla last weekend. And earlier this month, a man was beaten to death in front of his children in what police said was a fight stemming from road rage.

“It’s a tragedy,” said Lehi Deputy Police Chief Jeff Magnusson, noting the cases were completely preventable. “Both drivers could have just drove off and it wouldn’t have been an incident at all, and everybody would have gone home.”

Officials said that’s the message – take a breath, don’t engage, and remember road rage isn’t worth it.

“There are too many people dying on our streets because of impatience,” Weiler said, “because of unkindness and intolerance.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

The scene of the drive-by shooting that hurt three men near a Murray TRAX station Thursday evening....

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Teen faces 19 felonies in gang-related drive-by shooting death in Murray

A 17-year-old boy is facing 19 felony charges accusing him of participating in a drive-by shooting that left one dead and three others injured.

16 minutes ago

(KSL TV)...

Daniel Woodruff

Clearfield road rage suspect arrested, charged with murder

A West Point man has been charged with murder in connection to a deadly road rage incident in Clearfield earlier this month.

3 hours ago

Four people associated with the New Yorker nightclub in Salt Lake City are now facing criminal char...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Employees of New Yorker nightclub face money laundering, other charges

Four people associated with the New Yorker nightclub in Salt Lake City are now facing criminal charges following a yearlong investigation into the now-closed business.

23 hours ago

A man and young girl were injured following a motorcycle accident on Tuesday....

Eliza Pace

19-year-old man arrested in connection to Salt Lake City homicide

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing 30-year-old Nico Christopher Patino in May.

1 day ago

Police arresting the suspect in a double homicide in St. George on June 19, 2024....

Josh Ellis

Two people shot, killed in southern Utah home; suspect taken into custody

Police say two people were shot and killed and officers issued a shelter-in-place order as they search for a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

1 day ago

The Olympic rings at the Utah Olympic Park in Park City on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. The Salt Lake Cit...

Amy Simonson and Eric Levenson, CNN

Woman accuses former Olympic swim coach of sexually abusing her as a teen and USA Swimming of failing to stop it

A former high-level swimmer accused her Hall of Fame coach of sexually abusing her about 15 years ago when she was a minor and alleged USA Swimming and other organizations and individuals knew about the abuse and did nothing to stop it, according to a federal lawsuit.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

‘Chill out’: Utah drivers urged to avoid road rage as new law takes effect July 1