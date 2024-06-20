Teen faces 19 felonies in gang-related drive-by shooting death in Murray

MURRAY — A 17-year-old boy is facing 19 felony charges accusing him of participating in a drive-by shooting that left one dead and three others injured, including a 14-year-old boy who may by paralyzed.

Raoul Bedoang was charged as an adult Thursday in 3rd District Court with murder and four counts of shooting a gun causing serious injury, first-degree felonies; discharge of a firearm causing injury, a second-degree felony; and 12 counts of firing a gun and retaliating against a witness, third-degree felonies.

On May 30, a drive-by shooting was reported near the Murray North TRAX Station at the intersection of Fireclay Avenue and Birkhill Boulevard.

Abdiaziz Abdirahman, 21, was shot multiple times and later died at a local hospital from his injuries. A 14-year-old boy was also shot multiple times “in the back and was possibly paralyzed,” according to charging documents. A 16-year-old boy was shot in the hand, and a fourth victim suffered a “minor shrapnel wound to the back.”

Police later identified all the victims as belonging to the same street gang, which has an ongoing dispute with another gang.

Detectives reviewed video surveillance from nearby security cameras and observed that just after 7 p.m. a Chrysler passed the victims who were walking.

“As the Chrysler passes the victims, video shows members of the group drop to the ground and several begin to move quickly. The Chrysler then returns westbound very shortly after the shooting occurred,” the charges state.

Eighteen shell casings were recovered from the scene.

Investigators tracked down the registered owner of the car and questioned him. He claimed Bedoang wanted to find a group of people who were looking for him, “because he wanted to play basketball with them,” the charges say.

The car owner claimed that when Bedoang saw the group, he rolled down the window and fired multiple rounds at them and then told everyone in the car to stay quiet “or else,” according to the charges. The owner also claimed he did not know the other teens in the back seat because “they were all wearing black clothing with black ski-mask-like masks on their heads.”