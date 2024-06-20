On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

UPATE: Eagle Mountain brush fire is contained, evacuation order is lifted

Jun 20, 2024, 4:14 PM | Updated: 6:02 pm

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE AND MICHAEL HOUCK, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Officials say a brush fire burning close to homes in Eagle Mountain is contained and evacuation orders were lifted Thursday afternoon.

The brush fire was near LoneTree at Pinecone Road and Pony Express Parkway.

Eagle Mountain city officials posted on Facebook that residents in the Lone Tree area may return to their homes.

According to the Unified Fire Authority, the fire is less than 10 acres. A cause of the fire has not been given.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is provided.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

USDOT using federal funding on new technology to make Utah's roads safer. (KSL TV)...

Mike Anderson

USDOT adds new technology to improve road safety

USDOT announced that $20 million of federal funding will be used to program intersections along the Wasatch Front to communicate with emergency vehicles and buses to improve safety on Utah's roads.

57 minutes ago

The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Site at the Utah Olympic Oval in Park City....

Shara Park

Utah Olympic Park, Utah Olympic Oval will host Olympic Day Celebrations

If you've ever wanted to try the skeleton, speed skating, or meet some of our Olympic athletes, Friday is the day to do it!

1 hour ago

Officials urge Moab residents to prepare for potential flooding starting Friday. (KSL TV)...

Shelby Lofton

Eastern Utah bracing for extreme weather

A tropical storm that flooded parts of Texas is expected to reach Eastern Utah Friday. Officials urge people to protect their homes from potential flooding from extreme weather.

1 hour ago

Tom Nehring practicing his punches against a punching bag with another boxer....

Emma Benson and Michael Houck, KSL TV

‘This is medicine for me’: A Utah man is battling Parkinson’s with boxing

An interactive class is helping those effected by Parkinson’s disease by keeping them active with boxing.

2 hours ago

Any Hour experts walk KSL through common home heating and cooling mistakes to help people battle su...

Brian Carlson

Heating home mistakes, how to avoid them

Are you making your house hotter by accident? Cooling experts at Any Hour walk KSL through a home in Utah County to show what common mistakes people make and how to avoid them.

3 hours ago

Map of power outages near West Valley City Thursday. (Rocky Mountain Power)...

Carlysle Price

Power outage in West Valley City

Rocky Mountain Power reported approximately 18,200 power outages near West Valley City Thursday afternoon.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

UPATE: Eagle Mountain brush fire is contained, evacuation order is lifted