UPDATE: Eagle Mountain brush fire is contained, evacuation order is lifted

EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Officials say a brush fire burning close to homes in Eagle Mountain is contained and evacuation orders were lifted Thursday afternoon.

The brush fire was near LoneTree at Pinecone Road and Pony Express Parkway.

Eagle Mountain city officials posted on Facebook that residents in the Lone Tree area may return to their homes.

According to the Unified Fire Authority, the fire is less than 10 acres. A cause of the fire has not been given.

