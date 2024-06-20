On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Power outage in West Valley City

Jun 20, 2024, 4:18 PM | Updated: 8:19 pm

Map of power outages near West Valley City Thursday. (Rocky Mountain Power)...

Map of power outages near West Valley City Thursday. (Rocky Mountain Power)

(Rocky Mountain Power)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY —  Rocky Mountain Power reported a large amount of power outages near West Valley City Thursday afternoon.

According to Rocky Mountain Power, outages are spread throughout the city in individual outages. KSL received reports that some street lights are out in this area, causing congested traffic.

Parts of Salt Lake and South Salt Lake are also without power.

A spokesperson with RMP said a grass fire in West Valley City threatened the company’s substation and damaged one of its poles.

The company created an intentional outage due to a set protocol to prevent further damage to their equipment from the fire, and said it helps customers in the long run. It can also prevent secondary ignitions of fires.

RMP said the power outage was started at 3:06 p.m., and affected about 19,000 customers. The company reported that all power was restored at 4:13 p.m.

The outage near Millcreek reportedly affected 2,000 customers. RMP said this outage was caused by a squirrel that got into the switches on a powerline and was unrelated to the intentional outage in West Valley City.

This story is breaking and will be updated with more information.

Power outage in West Valley City