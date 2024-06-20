On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Heating home mistakes, how to avoid them

Jun 20, 2024, 5:37 PM | Updated: 6:39 pm

Brian Carlson's Profile Picture

BY BRIAN CARLSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Are you making your house hotter by accident? It’s something nobody wants, especially over the next week when we’ll really start feeling the summer heat.

You may be guilty of making common mistakes that could be making it worse.

KSL asked the cooling experts at Any Hour to walk through a home in Utah County to show what common mistakes people make, and how to avoid them.

“As homeowners, one of the most important things they can do is actually change their (furnace) filter. Easy slide in and slide out, really easy to change and we can see if we’re dirty or not.” Dustin Laird, a technician with Any Hour said.

Laird said the frequency of changing filters depends on their size.

“The one-inch filters, we’re doing those every 30 to 90 days,” Laird said.

He told KSL that doing this will help keep houses cleaner and colder.

Laird said that spraying the AC unit outside your house with a garden hose can also aid in summer cooling, allowing for better airflow.

“These coils can get really clogged up with dust, dirt, grass clippings, and can cause the system to work a lot harder and basically suffocate, and possibly overheat,” Laird said.

Another common mistake homeowners make is not knowing what time of day is best to open or close windows.

“We want to open these windows early in the morning, and when we have that free cold air, we can circulate,” Laird said. “Then when it starts warming up, let’s trap all the cold air inside and keep that hot air outside.”

Laird advised people to open their vents all the way to get airflow throughout the home. People may think it’s best practice to close vents in rooms that don’t need heating or cooling, but this may cause house temperatures to rise.

“What that’ll do is cause that room to really overheat and resonate throughout the entire home,” Laird said.

Cooling tips from Any Hour

  • Keep bedroom doors open to provide additional airflow throughout the home
  • Shade windows with blinds or curtains to block the sun from heating inside the home
  • Keep indoor vents open
  • Use box fans or ceiling fans to circulate air
  • Avoid blocking return vents that pull air throughout the home

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Officials obtained video footage from Orem Recreation Center, and needs help identifying this suspe...

Carlysle Price

Police working to identify Orem Recreation Center sexual assault suspect

Officials reported a man sexually assaulted someone at The Orem Recreation Center Wednesday afternoon. Police said they need help identifying the suspect.

15 minutes ago

USDOT using federal funding on new technology to make Utah's roads safer. (KSL TV)...

Mike Anderson

USDOT adds new technology to improve road safety

USDOT announced that $20 million of federal funding will be used to program intersections along the Wasatch Front to communicate with emergency vehicles and buses to improve safety on Utah's roads.

1 hour ago

The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Site at the Utah Olympic Oval in Park City....

Shara Park

Utah Olympic Park, Utah Olympic Oval will host Olympic Day Celebrations

If you've ever wanted to try the skeleton, speed skating, or meet some of our Olympic athletes, Friday is the day to do it!

1 hour ago

Officials urge Moab residents to prepare for potential flooding starting Friday. (KSL TV)...

Shelby Lofton

Eastern Utah bracing for extreme weather

A tropical storm that flooded parts of Texas is expected to reach Eastern Utah Friday. Officials urge people to protect their homes from potential flooding from extreme weather.

2 hours ago

Tom Nehring practicing his punches against a punching bag with another boxer....

Emma Benson and Michael Houck, KSL TV

‘This is medicine for me’: A Utah man is battling Parkinson’s with boxing

An interactive class is helping those effected by Parkinson’s disease by keeping them active with boxing.

3 hours ago

Map of power outages near West Valley City Thursday. (Rocky Mountain Power)...

Carlysle Price

Power outage in West Valley City

Rocky Mountain Power reported approximately 18,200 power outages near West Valley City Thursday afternoon.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Heating home mistakes, how to avoid them