Real Salt Lake Hosts LA Galaxy: Streak, Top Spot In West, Redemption At Stake

Jun 20, 2024, 5:14 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYReal Salt Lake returns home from a record-setting win in Kansas City and will look for another three points against the LA Galaxy on Saturday.

With the 4-3 win in Children’s Mercy Park on Wednesday, RSL extended its single-season MLS unbeaten streak to 15 games. The previous mark of 14 games was set by the 2010 Real team which finished 15-4-11.

Against the Galaxy, RSL will be playing to keep the streak alive, for points in the playoff race, and to get redemption for the previous matchup with LA.

RSL Eyes Revenge After Heartbreaker In Los Angeles

Just past the midpoint of the season, Real Salt Lake holds the top rank in the West with a record of 10-2-7.

The Galaxy are in the middle of a bounceback year and sit in third with a record of 9-3-7.

In LA’s last five matches, they have four wins and one loss.

RSL and the Galaxy last faced off on Saturday, May 11.

The game ended in a 2-2 draw but Real Salt Lake couldn’t help but be disappointed in the result.

After leading for the entire match, Miguel Berry scored the equalizer in the 94th minute with just seconds left in stoppage time.

RELATED: Real Salt Lake Settles For Point As LA Forces Draw With Last-Minute Goal

There haven’t been many disappointing results for RSL since then.

In the seven games since their last matchup, Real has won four and drawn three.

MLS MVP candidate Chicho Arango scored a brace in the last match against LA and has been the talk of the town for Real Salt Lake this season. However, Andres Gomez was the hero in Kansas City on Wednesday and deserves a lot of credit for the club’s success this season.

With a brace against Sporting KC, Gomez is up to 10 goals and seven assists At just 21 years old, he is the youngest player to reach 15 goal contributions in RSL history.

Following the home match against the LA Galaxy, Real Salt Lake will have over a week off before hosting the Houston Dynamo FC on Wednesday, July 3.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

