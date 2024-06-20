Utah Basketball Rounds Out 2024-25 Staff With New ‘General Manager’ Position, Hire

SALT LAKE CITY – Craig Smith and the Runnin’ Utes have completed their 2024-25 staff with the addition of a new position- general manager- and the hiring of Mike Summey to fill the role.

Originally, this position was titled “director of basketball operations” and was filled by Curran Walsh who has since moved on to a position with Denver University.

Summey comes into the reimagined position with a myriad of experience including time both coaching and in ops. Summey also brings with him extensive knowledge and relationships in the basketball community from the East Coast.

Please help us give a warm welcome to the newest member of our Runnin’ Utes family, @CoachSummey‼️ 🔗 https://t.co/5A1oaXtv7h#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/nCYl1MUCHJ — Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) June 20, 2024

More About Utah General Manager Mike Summey

Summey got his start in 2009 with the Miami Hurricanes as their director of operations staying in the position till 2013.

From there, Summey took on an associate head coach position at St. Francis from 2013-2015 before moving on to Bowling Green as an assistant coach from 2015-2020.

Summey then got an opportunity to return to his alma mater as an assistant coach from 2020-2022.

Summey’s final stop before heading to the Utes as their general manager was as an assistant coach at Campbell starting in 2022.

Through all of Summey’s various stops he’s developed relationships through recruiting in West Virginia, Ohio, and Nebraska among other places and has an understanding of the value of the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Summey joins a whole cast of new characters for the Utah basketball staff in Lo Leath, Josh Eilert, and David Evans that hope to make a splash in the Utes’ new home in the Big 12.

