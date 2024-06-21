On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

TRAFFIC & ROADS

USDOT adds new technology to improve road safety

Jun 20, 2024, 7:11 PM | Updated: 7:16 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Department of Transportation announced that $20 million of federal funding will be used to program intersections along the Wasatch Front to communicate with emergency vehicles and buses to improve safety on Utah’s roads.
UDOT will put new technology in select vehicles that will turn their traffic light green when they approach, opening the way for emergency vehicles. The V2X project will help emergency vehicles get places faster, and help busses catch up when they’re behind schedule.
USDOT said the end goal is is save lives.
The technology works automatically without any needed help from the driver.
USDOT said approximately 500 intersections and 300 vehicles have the detectors and computers on board, with plans to greatly expand the V2X project this year.
The next step of the project, according to USDOT, is asking automakers to get on board. USDOT would like all vehicles to eventually have the ability to get notifications from areas where accidents or road hazards could occur, like intersections and bridges.
“How many times we see on (Interstate 80) these huge pileups, because there’s a crash, and then hundreds of vehicles end up piling up into it because they can’t see it.” Shailen Bhatt, Federal Highway Administrator, said. “This is about giving them the vision, giving them the access.”
The technology uses wireless sensors and connectivity. If it’s built into cars, people could get notifications without depending on their phones. USDOT said the goal is to get the technology into a quarter of the signalized intersections in the 75 top metro areas.
In Salt Lake City, 20% of intersections have the technology, as the city is one of the few pilot markets for the program.

KSL 5 TV Live

Traffic & Roads

The Utah Department of Transportation is working to make roads safer for everyone through contrast ...

Karah Brackin

UDOT working to make roads safer with contrast striping

The Utah Department of Transportation is working to make roads safer for everyone through contrast striping. 

2 days ago

Camera footage from the back of a Tesla as a truck rammed it multiple times before speeding off in ...

Shara Park

‘They should have arrested him’; Video captures aggressive road rage incident in Lehi

Video footage captured from the back of a Tesla shows a pickup truck ramming into it before speeding off in the middle of Lehi.

3 days ago

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

5 juveniles hospitalized following early-morning crash in South Jordan

Police say five juveniles were hospitalized early Sunday morning following a one-vehicle crash.

4 days ago

Wyoming highway, Teton Pass...

Mary Culbertson

Wyoming-bound tourists should keep their plans amid Teton Pass failure, officials say

Wyoming officials are encouraging tourists and Wyoming-bound travelers not to cancel their plans amid a crucial highway that experienced "catastrophic" failure.

8 days ago

FILE: A Payson police vehicle is pictured on Monday, March 22, 2021. (Steve Griffin, Deseret News)...

Mark Jones

One person critically injured in Payson crash, involving a semitruck

One person was critically injured Wednesday following a crash between a small passenger vehicle and a semitruck, according to Payson police.

8 days ago

Legacy Parkway will face summer closures from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. every night until September, UDOT sa...

Karah Brackin

UDOT to repave Legacy Parkway; summer delays expected

UDOT begins work on Legacy Parkway on Monday to repave the road. Summer delays are expected.

10 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

USDOT adds new technology to improve road safety