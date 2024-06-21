On the Site:
Utah Olympic Park, Utah Olympic Oval will host Olympic Day Celebrations

Jun 20, 2024

BY SHARA PARK


PARK CITY — If you’ve ever wanted to see and experience Utah’s Olympic Oval or Utah Olympic Park now is the time to do it!

On Friday, the Utah Olympic Oval and Utah Olympic Park are inviting Utahns to participate in a variety of activities as part of the International Olympic Committee’s worldwide “Let’s Move and Celebrate” initiative.

“What we like to showcase to our greater community is how we use these legacy venues for more than just training, these venues are for everyone,” said Kole Nordmann, the marketing manager for the Utah Olympic Park.

The free event at Utah Olympic Park in Park City is from 3 to 6 p.m. Visitors will receive an event passport when they arrive, and be encouraged to try a variety of activities, including the push track and the laser biathlon.

“You can actually try your hand at a Skeleton sled on our push track; we have a workout with an Olympian out at our Nordic flats, a couple of other different things will be going on, and then from 4-6 p.m., we have Olympians signing autographs,” Nordmann said.

If guests complete all five activities on the Utah Olympic Park Passport, they’ll also receive free entry to the exciting Flying Aces All-Stars Freestyle Pool Show at 6:30 p.m.

“We have former Olympians, currently Olympians, and some up-and-coming athletes that are all part of that show,” he said. “It’s a choreographed show with flips and twists into that freestyle pool.”

At Utah’s Olympic Oval in Kearns, the free activities run from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. which include ice skating, hockey, and curling.

“From 5 to 6 p.m. our experienced instructors will teach you and give you tips on all these different experiences you can have at the oval,” said Brennan Smith, the marketing manager for the Utah Olympic Oval. “From 7 to 9 p.m. we have a public skate and for $6 you’re all in for the skate rental and come out and skate, and then after that we’ll have an Olympic themed movie here just northwest of the oval where families can come out to get inspired.”

Smith said he hopes the free Olympic Day will encourage Utahns to visit the state’s world class Olympic venues and see the hard work athletes of all ages are putting in to reach their Olympic dreams. He also hopes the day provides an opportunity for families to spend the day together and experience new activities.

“It’s not all about getting to the highest level of sport, it’s having those kids come and try those things and have those experiences and build friendships and get active and have those families out here and involve them, it’s awesome,” Smith said.

For more information on the free events happening at Utah Olympic Park and Utah Olympic Oval visit UtahOlympicLegacy.org.

“We want everyone no matter what abilities you have, what you can and can’t do, we want you to come out, and experience the things we do here, not only at Olympic Park, but at our other two venues, Utah Olympic Oval, Solider Hollow Nordic Center – those are for you guys, they’re for you to enjoy, and there are all sorts of things for you to do,” said Nordmann.

