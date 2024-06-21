Police working to identify Orem Recreation Center sexual assault suspect

OREM — Officials reported a man sexually assaulted someone at The Orem Recreation Center Wednesday afternoon. Police said they need help identifying the suspect.

According to a Facebook post from the Orem Police Department, at 3:42 p.m., a man sexually assaulted someone in one of the facility’s changing rooms.

Officials state the victim was able to get away, but the suspect also evacuated.

Video footage was obtained by police that show the man.

Officials said he has a tattoo on his right hand that looks like a skull.

If anybody has any identifying information, they should contact Orem Police Dept. by emailing dmwilliams@orem.gov