CRIME

Police working to identify Orem Recreation Center sexual assault suspect

Jun 20, 2024, 8:11 PM

Officials obtained video footage from Orem Recreation Center, and needs help identifying this suspe...

Officials obtained video footage from Orem Recreation Center, and needs help identifying this suspect. (Orem Police Department)

(Orem Police Department)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

OREM — Officials reported a man sexually assaulted someone at The Orem Recreation Center Wednesday afternoon. Police said they need help identifying the suspect.

According to a Facebook post from the Orem Police Department, at 3:42 p.m., a man sexually assaulted someone in one of the facility’s changing rooms.

Officials state the victim was able to get away, but the suspect also evacuated.

Video footage was obtained by police that show the man.

Officials said he has a tattoo on his right hand that looks like a skull.

If anybody has any identifying information, they should contact Orem Police Dept. by emailing dmwilliams@orem.gov

Crime

Police working to identify Orem Recreation Center sexual assault suspect