On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

UPDATE: Police find suspect of Orem Recreation Center sexual assault

Jun 20, 2024, 8:11 PM | Updated: Jun 21, 2024, 6:01 pm

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE AND BRIANNA CHAVEZ. KSL TV


KSLTV.com

UPDATE: The Orem Police Department said they found and interviewed the suspect in a sexual assault case that was reported Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, police said the tips that came in through social media helped them to identify the suspect.

Police did not say if the suspect was arrested or is facing charges of sexual assault.


OREM — Officials reported a man sexually assaulted someone at The Orem Recreation Center Wednesday afternoon. Police said they need help identifying the suspect.

According to a Facebook post from the Orem Police Department, at 3:42 p.m., a man sexually assaulted someone in one of the facility’s changing rooms.

Officials state the victim was able to get away, but the suspect also evacuated.

Video footage was obtained by police that show the man.

Officials said he has a tattoo on his right hand that looks like a skull.

If anybody has any identifying information, they should contact Orem Police Dept. by emailing dmwilliams@orem.gov

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

The Supreme Court decided Friday to uphold a federal gun control law that is meant to protect victi...

Brian Carlson

Supreme Court upholds gun law intended to protect domestic violence victims

The Supreme Court decided Friday to uphold a federal gun control law that is meant to protect victims of domestic violence. The law prevents people with a domestic violence restraining order from having a gun.

2 hours ago

The American Fork couple who was found dead in apparent murder-suicide on June 19, 2024....

Michael Houck and Lindsay Aerts, KSL TV

American Fork police rule married couple deaths as murder-suicide

Police have released the identities of the married couple found dead in American Fork Thursday and are ruling it was a murder-suicide. 

3 hours ago

1 of 6Medina Reyes, Jorge Rafael SO#426266 Mug2021.jpg Jorge Rafael Medina-Reyes, 21, believed to b...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Second man pleads guilty to kidnapping, murder of Kearns woman in 2021

A second man has pleaded guilty to kidnapping and murdering Nicole Solario-Romero, a woman whose abduction near her Kearns home in 2021 was caught on a doorbell camera.

5 hours ago

Ten people have been shot, 2 fatally, following an active shooter incident at Mad Butcher Grocery i...

Zoe Sottile and Justin Lear, CNN

Three dead, 10 wounded, in Arkansas grocery store shooting, authorities say

Three people were killed and 10 wounded in a shooting at a grocery store in Fordyce, Arkansas, the Arkansas State Police said in a news conference Friday.

5 hours ago

A screenshot of a light-colored, newer model Ford Explorer SUV involved in a hit-and-run crash near...

Josh Ellis

Salt Lake City police searching for hit-and-run driver

Police are asking for community help to identify the occupants of an SUV that hit and ran over a 41-year-old woman.

9 hours ago

Odin Meacham, a 30-year-old man from Duchesne County, was found guilty Monday on assaulting officer...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Utah man convicted of assaulting law enforcement at US Capitol on Jan. 6

A man from Utah has been found guilty of seven felonies for actions at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

UPDATE: Police find suspect of Orem Recreation Center sexual assault