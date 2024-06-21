UPDATE: Police find suspect of Orem Recreation Center sexual assault

UPDATE: The Orem Police Department said they found and interviewed the suspect in a sexual assault case that was reported Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, police said the tips that came in through social media helped them to identify the suspect.

Police did not say if the suspect was arrested or is facing charges of sexual assault.



OREM — Officials reported a man sexually assaulted someone at The Orem Recreation Center Wednesday afternoon. Police said they need help identifying the suspect.

According to a Facebook post from the Orem Police Department, at 3:42 p.m., a man sexually assaulted someone in one of the facility’s changing rooms.

Officials state the victim was able to get away, but the suspect also evacuated.

Video footage was obtained by police that show the man.

Officials said he has a tattoo on his right hand that looks like a skull.

If anybody has any identifying information, they should contact Orem Police Dept. by emailing dmwilliams@orem.gov