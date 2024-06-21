On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

A pair of Utah treasure hunters needed rescuing after getting hurt

Jun 20, 2024, 8:35 PM | Updated: 8:46 pm

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


SALT LAKE CITY — Two hikers needed help getting off Lookout Peak after one hurt their leg while looking for treasure on Sunday morning.

According to Salt Lake County Search and Rescue, the pair of hikers took Killyon’s trail in Emigration Canyon toward Lookout Peak to find money hidden by the Utah Treasure Hunt.

“At some point, they hurt a leg and suffered a medical problem,” SAR posted on Instagram. “They called 911 for help and were able to give a rough description of their location before losing power in their phone.”

Search and rescue crews plead for backcountry hikers and climbers to be prepared for the heat

Search and rescue sent multiple teams up several trails leading to Lookout Peak and flew a drone before finding the two.

SAR said its medical team stabilized the injured hikers, but one of the hikers was unable to walk out of the mountain.

“Our good friends at the Utah DPS Aero Bureau were available, landed nearby, and flew the patient off the mountain,” SAR said. “Our rescuers then walked with the patient’s partner off the mountain.”

Your chance to win $25,000 at Utah Treasure Hunt

