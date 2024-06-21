SLCPD requested help finding a missing, at-risk man

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department said they are looking for information about a missing, at-risk man.

34-year-old Jordan Gonzales was last seen by his family on March 13, in the Salt Lake City area, according to a press release from SLCPD. Gonzales was reported missing to officials on April 17.

Officials state Gonzales was described as 5’5″, approximately 170 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

He also has numerous tattoos on his face and neck.

Gonzales has a traumatic brain injury and is partially visually impaired, classifying him as an at-risk person, according to police.

SLCPD asked that anyone with information on his whereabouts call 911.