LOCAL NEWS

Snelgrove Ice Cream, an iconic Salt Lake City brand, is making its comeback

Jun 21, 2024, 12:22 PM | Updated: 2:36 pm

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE, KSL TV


SALT LAKE CITY — Generations of Salt Lakers likely remember Snelgrove Ice Cream in Salt Lake City.

“Snelgrove Ice Cream started in 1929 in Salt Lake City…Charles Rich was the founder and his sons Barr and Charles Laird were his sons.  So they ran it for 70  years and it became a Salt Lake staple,” Lyndsay Snelgrove, the current CEO of Snelgrove Ice Cream, said.

Snelgrove Ice Cream with its iconic sign at 2100 South 1300 East in Sugar House. (Snelgrove Family)

The remnants of Snelgrove Ice Cream can still be spotted around Salt Lake: a huge double-scoop ice cream cone on 400 South which is now painted black, and another ice cream cone on 2100 South in Sugar House.

“It was the first YESCO 3D sign they ever did, it’s still in Sugar House. I think it’s down right now, they’re moving it. But, it is iconic. They actually made an Olympic pin, that’s the cone,  for the Olympics in 2001,” Lyndsay Snelgrove said.

In 1983 KSL TV did a story with C. Laird Snelgrove, Lyndsay Snelgrove’s grandpa.

In 1983 KSL TV did a story with C. Laird Snelgrove, Lyndsay Snelgrove’s grandpa. (KSL TV Archive)

“In those days, the days of the depression, the ice cream cone sold for five cents. In fact, we had a little small double-header we sold for five cents and we continued five-cent cones for five or six years. Then they went to six cents and we had a real abundance of complaints when they raised it to six cents,” C. Laird Snelgrove told KSL TV in 1983.

The broadcast shows a packed building bustling with customers all anxious to get their orders.

However, by 1990, the storefronts closed and the trademark was sold to Dreyers Ice Cream.

“They sold the company to dryers who kept manufacturing Snelgrove’s ice cream until they were bought out, until Dreyer’s was bought out.”

Dreyer’s continued to produce Snelgrove Ice Cream that consumers could buy at grocery stores. But by 2001, Dreyers stopped making any ice cream under the Snelgrove label.

Then, in 2019, the trademark for Snelgrove became available. The Snelgrove family was able to purchase it because they had prior ownership.

In 1929 Snelgrove Ice Cream was founded by Charles Rich Snelgrove in Salt Lake City, Utah. Now Lindsay Snelgrove seeks to continue the legacy. (Snelgrove Family)

“We just went for it. We got the recipes from my grandpa. My grandpa had had all his recipes in an old book and we’ve changed some flavors. I’ve added 14 percent was like the highest quality. Then we’ve upped it to 16%,” Lyndsay Snelgrove said. “We’ve had to switch a little bit as far as what’s available now versus what’s available in 1929 and 1950.”

Despite the changes, Snelgrove Ice Cream still works to find the best ingredients.

“My grandpa cared a lot about ingredients and so we put a lot of pride in our ingredients and making sure things are the best they can be,” she said.

Not to worry, Lyndsay Snelgrove said the well-loved Snelgrove Flavors are still offered: things like Burnt Almond Fudge, Rocky Road, and Carmel Cashew.

In 1929 Snelgrove Ice Cream was founded by Charles Rich Snelgrove in Salt Lake City, Utah. Now Lindsay Snelgrove seeks to continue the legacy. (Snelgrove Family)

“So we have the Snelgrove classic flavors and then we’ve updated with our own flavors,” Lyndsay Snelgrove said. “The popular one that we make is raspberry cookie swirl which is we use real raspberry purée and cookies and cream ice cream.”

Lyndsay opened a Snelgrove Ice Cream storefront in St. George, but is looking to expand to storefronts in Salt Lake, Davis, and Utah Counties.

“We want to grow, but we want to grow in a way that we can keep the same quality and experience and do it with integrity is what we’re trying to do,” Lyndsay Snelgrove said. “The brand is so trusted, it’s important to us to keep that trust.”

In 1929 Snelgrove Ice Cream was founded by Charles Rich Snelgrove in Salt Lake City, Utah. Now Lindsay Snelgrove seeks to continue the legacy. (Snelgrove Family)

For the Snelgrove family, the legacy goes way beyond just an ice cream cone.

It’s funny how ice cream, it’s ice cream, right? It’s like it’s not life changing, but to hear people’s stories, it really is life changing: the memories they’ve made. We’ve had people that got engaged at Snelgrove’s. We had someone come in, that it was her dad’s favorite and he passed away before we opened. So she was just in tears because the flavors reminded her of her dad,” Lyndsay Snelgrove said. “Just hearing people’s stories and realizing that connection is so important and this is a great way to connect, even if it’s…over a big  ice cream sundae.”

Above all, Lyndsay Snelgrove said she felt it was important that people had a place to celebrate.

“When you come to Snelgrove’s, be prepared for a fun experience that’s welcoming, smells like waffle cones, and provides really good creamy, high-quality ice cream in lots of fun, unique, and also classic flavors,” Lyndsay Snelgrove said.

