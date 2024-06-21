One dead, one injured in head-on crash on US Highway 40

HEBER CITY — A 39-year-old man was killed in a head-on crash between two pickup trucks in Wasatch County Thursday night.

Lt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said a black Ford F-150 was traveling south on U.S. Highway 40, about 5 miles south of Heber City, when it entered oncoming traffic to pass a vehicle.

For an unknown reason, Roden said the F-150 stayed in the oncoming lane and struck a silver Dodge Ram truck that was pulling a flatbed trailer.

The F-150’s driver was killed in the crash while the Ram’s driver was hospitalized with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

State troopers haven’t released the name of the driver who was killed in the crash. U.S. 40 was closed for approximately 3.5 hours Thursday night into Friday morning.