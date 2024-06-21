On the Site:
KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah AD Mark Harlan Named To U.S. Olympic, Paralympic Collegiate Advisory Council

Jun 21, 2024, 10:00 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – University of Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan has been named to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Collegiate Advisory Council.

Harlan will serve a six-year term on the council starting fall of 2024.

This news comes a little under a year since Harlan was called up to the College Football Playoff Committee and a little over a year since he was named Athletic Director of the Year.

The state of Utah is currently in the process of earning the bid for the 2034 Winter Olympics.

More On Mark Harlan, U.S. Olympic, Paralympic Advisory Committee

Harlan isn’t the only familiar name joining the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s Collegiate Advisory Council.

Former Washington Athletic Director and current USC Athletic Director Jen Cohen has also received a call up.

Harlan is set to replace Gene Smith who recently retired from Ohio State, while Cohen will take over for Penn States’ Sandy Barbour who has also retired.

“It is a great honor to be called to serve on the USOPC Collegiate Advisory Council, and to contribute to the collaboration that will bring even greater alignment between our country’s intercollegiate athletics organizations and the work of the Olympic and Paralympic movements to support the collegiate athletes who compete for Team USA,” Harlan said. “The University of Utah is uniquely positioned to play a strong role in these efforts, with Salt Lake City’s history and future aspirations as an Olympic Games host, as well as the 30-plus Team USA athletes affiliated with the university who competed in the 2022 Winter Games.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

