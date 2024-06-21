On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Salt Lake City police searching for hit-and-run driver

Jun 21, 2024, 10:52 AM

A screenshot of a light-colored, newer model Ford Explorer SUV involved in a hit-and-run crash near 1472 South State Street on Friday, June 14, 2024.

A screenshot of a light-colored, newer model Ford Explorer SUV involved in a hit-and-run crash near 1472 South State Street on Friday, June 14, 2024. (Salt Lake City Police Department)

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


Digital content producer

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are asking for community help to identify the occupants of an SUV that hit and ran over a 41-year-old woman.

Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said officers found the woman with life-threatening injuries in a parking lot behind 1472 S. State Street at 1:31 a.m. on June 14.

“During the investigation, officers and detectives learned that at approximately 12:45 a.m … the driver of a light-colored Ford Explorer pulled into the parking lot and ran over the woman. Detectives believe the woman was already on the ground prior to the crash but was not previously injured,” police said Friday.

Detectives described the SUV as possibly being a newer model, light-colored Ford Explorer with a panoramic sunroof and chrome/silver wheels. Surveillance video from a nearby business that appears to show two people getting out of the SUV and checking on the woman before getting back in the vehicle and leaving the scene.

Anyone with information about the driver and passenger is asked to call police at 801-799-3000.

