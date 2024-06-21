On the Site:
International Olympic Committee Positively Highlights 2034 Utah Bid

Jun 21, 2024, 10:54 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


SALT LAKE CITY – The International Olympic Committee’s Future Host Commission for the Olympic Winter Games released a report that praised the Utah bid to host the 2034 Olympic Games.

The report was presented to the IOC’s Executive Board before being submitted to all IOC Members.

In November 2023, the IOC announced that Salt Lake City is the preferred host city for the 2034 Olympic Games.

Talks surrounding the 2034 Games have progressed and Utah continues to be the frontrunner to host its second Winter Olympics. SLC-UT 2034 President and CEO Fraser Bullock spoke on the IOC report and the

“The report mirrored our very productive discussions with the Future Host Commission,” said SLC-UT 2034 President and CEO Fraser Bullock. “It has been an engaging process and the report is a tribute to the work of many in our state, along with the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, that we have been able to present a project that is in alignment with IOC Agenda 2020 and 2020+5 and has such strong public, corporate, and governmental support.”

The report highlighted the local support, utilization and maintenance of existing venues, and the legacy left by the 2002 Games.

On June 26, Utah will present to the full IOC membership for the first time with a virtual technical presentation. On July 24, the SLC-UT 2034 delegation will make an in-person presentation to the IOC in Paris.

2002 Salt Lake Winter Olympics

Salt Lake City played host to the 2002 Olympic Games and must have made its mark on the IOC. In 2022, the city celebrated the 20th anniversary of the 2002 Games. The celebration included discounted skate nights at local rinks, lighting the Cauldron at Rice Eccles Stadium, and a winter sports festival in Park City, Utah.

From that celebration it was clear; Utahns are still excited about the Olympics.

From the intense patriotism to the ‘Miracle On Ice’ team lighting the cauldron, Olympic memories live on in the State of Utah.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

