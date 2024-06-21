On the Site:
Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of Utah

Jun 21, 2024, 1:11 PM | Updated: 1:33 pm

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


Digital content producer

SALT LAKE CITY — Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for parts of the Wasatch Front and southern Utah as large portions of the state remain under a severe thunderstorm watch for Friday.

Meteorologists say strong winds, heavy rainfall and large hail are possible with these storms. Wind gusts could reach up to 70 mph and hail up to 2 inches is possible. Parts of southeastern and eastern Utah are under flood watches through Friday evening.

1:15 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for northern Utah County and southern Salt Lake County through 1:15 p.m. while Big Water and parts of Lake Powell are under a warning through 1:45 p.m.

Parts of the Salt Lake Valley could see 50 mph winds and half-inch-sized hail through 2 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued flood watches covering several Utah communities, including Blanding, Escalante, Green River, Kanab, Moab and Torrey, which will be in effect from noon to 9 p.m. on Friday.

“Anomalously high moisture content air will combine with a mid-level disturbance to aid in the development of strong thunderstorms capable of heavy rainfall,” the flood watch states. “Heavy rainfall may result in flooding of slot canyons, recent burn scars, normally dry washes and other flood-prone locations.”

Eastern Utah bracing for extreme weather

Some showers and thunderstorms tied to Alberto’s moisture have already impacted parts of southeast Utah on Friday after some storms on Thursday; however, most of the Alberto-related storm activity is expected in the afternoon and evening, impacting most of eastern, central and southern Utah.

“(We’re expecting) a cluster and complex of storms across the Utah mountains, mainly I-15 eastward, including southwest Wyoming, the Uinta Basin and even extreme southeast Utah,” said KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson, adding there could be strong “standalone storms” in parts of the state that could produce heavy rainfall in a short time.

Residents aren’t the only ones who should pay attention to the flooding potential.

Flash flooding is considered “likely” in popular recreation areas like Arches, Canyonlands and Capitol Reef national parks, as well as Lake Powell and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument. Flooding is also possible in areas like Zion National Park.

Contributing: Carter Williams, KSL.com, and Shelby Lofton, KSL TV

Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of Utah