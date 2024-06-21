On the Site:
60 in 60: #49 Utah State's Broc Lane (Tight End)

Jun 21, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Utah State Aggies tight end Broc Lane checks in at No. 49.

 

Lane is the seventh Aggie to crack this year’s 60 in 60. He joins No. 60 Gabriel Iniguez (DT), No. 59 Logan Pili (LB), No. 57 Jordan Vincent (S), No. 55 Teague Anderson (OL), No. 53 Avante Dickerson (CB), and No. 51 Seni Tuiaki (DT).

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

Utah State’s Broc Lane

Lane is a senior tight end out of Chandler, Arizona.

Coming out of high school, Lane was a three-star prospect and the 54th-best recruit in the state of Arizona. He was named to Arizona Class 6A Premier first-team all-region as a senior.

Lane played in all six games in 2020 before redshirting in 2021 with an injury.


In 2022, Lane played in nine games and finished with six receptions for 39 yards and a touchdown.

Last year, Lane had a breakout season for Utah State. Starting in 10 of the 11 games he played in, he posted 21 receptions for 208 yards and a touchdown. Lane earned honorable mention all-Mountain West honors.

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

RELATED: Complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown

Make sure to subscribe to the Hans & Scotty G. podcast for college football coverage and more. You can follow Hans and Scotty on X here.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

