Las Vegas Aces Become First WNBA Team To Sell Out Every Home Game In A Season

Jun 21, 2024, 1:48 PM

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Aces became the first WNBA team to sell out every home game in a season when the final tickets were claimed Thursday for a Sept. 3 matchup against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.

That game is one of two scheduled for T-Mobile Arena, which is bigger than the Aces’ usual home venue. The Aces will play Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever there on July 2.

The other 18 home games for the two-time defending champions are at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Las Vegas in March also became the first team ever to sell out its allotment of season tickets, leaving only individual game tickets available.

The Aces set a team attendance record for Michelob Ultra Arena when 10,424 people showed up for Saturday’s WNBA Finals rematch with New York, which the Liberty won 90-82.

Las Vegas set a franchise home record when 17,406 watched the Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury 100-85 last season at T-Mobile Arena.

The Aces led the WNBA in attendance last season when they averaged 9,551 fans. They are averaging 10,379 this season, fourth in the league through Wednesday’s games.

The Fever lead the WNBA with a 16,757 average, breaking their total attendance mark from last year just five games into the season.

Their rise in attendance comes at a time the league is receiving attention like never before it in its 28-year history. Much of that is because of a strong rookie class that includes Clark and Reese. The overall league attendance average is 9,195, which is on pace for the highest in 22 years.

