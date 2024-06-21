Report: Rivals Believe Jazz Willing To Shop Walker Kessler

SALT LAKE CITY – Yahoo Sports is reporting that teams around the NBA believe the Utah Jazz may be willing to trade center Walker Kessler.

In a report released Friday, NBA insider Jake Fischer discussed the latest rumor involving Kessler.

“Rival teams believe Utah is willing to engage in trade talks that would part ways with Jazz second-year center Walker Kessler,” Fischer wrote.

Related: Are Jazz Interested In Chicago Bulls Guard Zach LaVine?

Kessler Coming Off Difficult Second Season

After earning All-Rookie honors in his initial season in Utah, Kessler’s second season with the Jazz was filled with ups and downs.

Kessler suffered an elbow injury in the season-opener against the Sacramento Kings and attempted to play through the injury.

The center was eventually sidelined by the injury missing seven games for the Jazz and losing his starting job in the process.

New offseason notebook for @YahooSports, on the ripple effects of Chicago and OKC’s Caruso-Giddey swap, draft trade possibilities, and more: https://t.co/xZwGCT1nQO — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 21, 2024

After recording two 15-plus point outings in his first eight appearances, Kessler never scored more than 14 points in any of his final 56 games of the season.

Kessler’s points and rebounds per game numbers both dropped from his rookie season despite seeing a slight gain in minutes played. He did see a jump in blocks, steals, and free-throw percentage as a sophomore.

The center was acquired by the Jazz in the blockbuster trade that sent Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Kessler is the only player remaining on the Jazz roster from the 2022 trade.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.



Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops