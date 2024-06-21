On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Report: Rivals Believe Jazz Willing To Shop Walker Kessler

Jun 21, 2024, 2:51 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Yahoo Sports is reporting that teams around the NBA believe the Utah Jazz may be willing to trade center Walker Kessler.

In a report released Friday, NBA insider Jake Fischer discussed the latest rumor involving Kessler.

“Rival teams believe Utah is willing to engage in trade talks that would part ways with Jazz second-year center Walker Kessler,” Fischer wrote.

Related: Are Jazz Interested In Chicago Bulls Guard Zach LaVine?

Kessler Coming Off Difficult Second Season

After earning All-Rookie honors in his initial season in Utah, Kessler’s second season with the Jazz was filled with ups and downs.

Kessler suffered an elbow injury in the season-opener against the Sacramento Kings and attempted to play through the injury.

The center was eventually sidelined by the injury missing seven games for the Jazz and losing his starting job in the process.

After recording two 15-plus point outings in his first eight appearances, Kessler never scored more than 14 points in any of his final 56 games of the season.

Kessler’s points and rebounds per game numbers both dropped from his rookie season despite seeing a slight gain in minutes played. He did see a jump in blocks, steals, and free-throw percentage as a sophomore.

The center was acquired by the Jazz in the blockbuster trade that sent Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Kessler is the only player remaining on the Jazz roster from the 2022 trade.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports


Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

A’ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark Lead WNBA All-Star Fan Vote

A'ja Wilson leads Caitlin Clark by just over a thousand votes in early fan voting for the WNBA All-Star Game, the league announced Friday.

38 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Cools Off Louisiana, Tulane Beer Ads With Famous Chocolate Milk

BYU looked to one-up a couple of advertisements shared by Louisiana and Tulane with the "coldest chocolate milk in college football."

55 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Auction Eyed For Arizona Coyotes Arena Canceled By Arizona State Land Department

The land auction that the Arizona Coyotes expected to win Thursday as the first step toward building a new arena has been canceled.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Las Vegas Aces Become First WNBA Team To Sell Out Every Home Game In A Season

The Las Vegas Aces became the first WNBA team to sell out every home game in a season when the final tickets were claimed against Chicago.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #49 Utah State’s Broc Lane (Tight End)

The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 CFB season. Utah State Aggies tight end Broc Lane checks in at No. 49.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

International Olympic Committee Positively Highlights 2034 Utah Bid

The International Olympic Committee released a report that praised the Utah bid to host the 2034 Olympic Games.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Report: Rivals Believe Jazz Willing To Shop Walker Kessler