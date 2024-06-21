Mudslide impacts traffic on Diamond Fork Canyon, sheriff’s office says

SPANISH FORK, Utah County — A mudslide is affecting traffic on Diamond Fork Road, making it difficult for travelers to get out of the canyon Friday afternoon.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office told KSL that the slide has blocked off access to Highway 6, preventing drivers from leaving the canyon through the main exit.

Cannon said drivers could go up Diamond Fork Road, through Ray’s Valley, and come out in Sheep Creek to reach HWY 8. However, Cannon does not know if that alternate route is available for all types of vehicles.

Utah County Sherriff’s Office posted on X that crews are working on cleaning the road, but it could take several hours before it is reopened.

Diamond Fork Road before and after the Fifth Water Hot Springs Trailhead is blocked from mud slides covering the road. Avoid this area. Utah County Public Works is en route to work on clearing the road, but it is expected the road will be closed for several hours. pic.twitter.com/ZMHZ94b10x — Utah County Sheriff (@UCSO) June 21, 2024