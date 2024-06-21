BYU Football Cools Off Louisiana, Tulane Beer Ads With Famous Chocolate Milk

SALT LAKE CITY – BYU football attempted to one-up a couple of advertisements posted on social media by Louisiana and Tulane with the “coldest chocolate milk in college football.”

“Coldest chocolate milk in college football”

It all started when Tulane’s football account posted a season ticket promotion on social media on Thursday, June 20. The Green Wave promoted season tickets for the 2024 campaign with an ad saying “Cheapest beer in college football” and “Get your season tickets now!”

“What more could you ask for? Get your season tickets today!” Tulane captioned the post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Three hours later, Louisiana fired back at Tulane with an ad of their own.

“Fixed it for you, see you in September,” the Ragin’ Cajuns football account responded.

Louisiana’s ad promoted Ragin’ Cajun season tickets and the “actual” cheapest beer in the sport at $2.

BYU, which has an “Honor Code” policy against drinking alcoholic beverages, saw the posts and looked to trump them with an ad of its own.

The Cougars’ football account shared an advertisement promoting season tickets for the fall with BYU Creamery‘s famous chocolate milk. The milk was publicized as “the coldest chocolate milk in college football.”

“See you in the fall (sober),” BYU football shared.

In October 2019, The Princeton Review ranked BYU as the country’s most “Stone Cold Sober” university. It was the 22nd year in a row that BYU earned the recognition from The Princeton Review.

After getting the title in 2019, BYU celebrated by releasing a “Milk & Cookies” edition of milk from the school’s creamery.

Last season, BYU posted a 5-7 record, including 2-7 in league games, in its first year as a member of the Big 12 Conference.

The Cougars open their 2024 schedule at home against Southern Illinois on Saturday, August 31 at 6 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now (ESPN+) and KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM).

