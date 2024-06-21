On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Southern Utah woman charged with aggravated murder; prosecutors won’t seek death penalty

Jun 21, 2024, 4:15 PM | Updated: 5:29 pm

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

WASHINGTON, Washington County — A 28-year-old woman accused of brutally killing her parents in their home is now facing 11 felony charges, including 10 first-degree felonies.

Mia Bailey was charged Friday in 5th District Court with two counts of aggravated murder, a first-degree felony. Prosecutors noted in charging documents, however, that “the state is not seeking capital punishment. Accordingly, aggravated murder is not a capital felony. Aggravated murder is punishable by an indeterminate prison term of not less than 25 years and which may be for life, or life in prison without parole.

“The state hereby submits this notice of its intent to not seek the death penalty,” prosecutors wrote.

Bailey is also facing charges of attempted aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, and six counts of discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, all first-degree felonies; and one more count of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony.

Bailey legally had her name and gender changed last year in 5th District Court according to court records.

She is accused of driving to the home of her parents, Joseph and Gail Bailey, at 1039 E. Chinook Drive in the city of Washington, on Tuesday, walking in uninvited, and immediately shooting her parents multiple times.

Mia Bailey allegedly told police “that she did not have remorse for her actions and that she would not change what she had done. Mia stated, ‘I would do it again. I hate them,'” according to a police booking affidavit. “Mia told officers that she went to the residence with the intent to kill her parents.”

She then fired a round through a closed door into a bedroom that her brother had locked himself in, court documents state.

The killings sparked an all-night search for Bailey, who police called “armed and dangerous,” and police advised residents in the area to stay in their homes and lock the doors.

She was arrested in the area of 2800 East and 1000 South on Wednesday about 10:30 a.m. after being surrounded by police.

At least one neighbor said there had been “volatility and bad vibes” going on within the family. After she was arrested, Bailey also told police about “strained relationships with multiple other family members” and “multiple family members told law enforcement that they were afraid of Mia,” according to a police booking affidavit.

