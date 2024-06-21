On the Site:
Utah Jazz Draft Prospects: ‘Bub’ Carrington, Ryan Dunn

Jun 21, 2024, 4:16 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Jazz own three of the top 32 selections in the 2024 draft providing several opportunities to add valuable pieces to their already young core.

Here’s a look at how Pittsburgh’s Carlton “Bub” Carrington and Virginia’s Ryan Dunn would fit with the Jazz if they land in Utah next week.

Related: Utah Jazz 2024 NBA Draft Prospects

Late First-Round Utah Jazz Draft Prospects:

Carlton Carrington – G – Pitt

Stats: 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists: .412/.322/.785

Strengths: After a late high-school growth spurt, “Bub” Carrington has excellent size for a modern NBA point guard at 6-foot-5 with a 6-foot-9 wingspan.

Carrington is a prolific perimeter shooter attempting over six three-pointers per game, more than half of his overall field goal attempts.

The freshman gets to his jump shoot both off the dribble and in spot-up situations, and has an advanced ballhandling package that allows him to create space for open shots from three and in the mid-range.

Though he shot just 32 percent from the three-point line, there’s reason to believe that his percentages will improve in the NBA with better spacing a fewer difficult off-the-dribble attempts.

Carrington is a good passer on the perimeter as his height allows him to throw the ball over defensive traps, and is a willing skip passer finding teammates in the corners for open looks.

Defensively, Carrington uses his size and excellent wingspan to prevent drives from smaller guards, even if they have a quickness advantage over him.

Weaknesses: Despite his excellent size for a lead guard, Carrington rarely attacks the paint, preferring to settle for mid-range jumpers or threes.

While adding strength may help solve that issue, he’s got only an average first step and athleticism and doesn’t generate good angles to attack the rim.

Though his 4.1 assists per game average is far from a red flag, that number would have been higher if he was more aggressive getting into the paint where to collapse the defense and find teammates for easy baskets.

Carrington had solid moments as an on-ball defender but can’t be considered a defensive playmaker averaging less than 1.0 combined blocks and steals per game.

Like most 18-year-olds, Carrington’s high-upside is mostly theoretical at the moment and he may not have a singular skill that is good enough to guarantee he survives in the NBA.

Fit With Jazz: The Jazz’s current offense relies heavily on off-the-dribble threes which put a heavy burden on both Keyonte George and Jordan Clarkson to be aggressive in their attempts, despite below-average success rates.

If Carrington’s percentages improve he could be a very valuable addition to the Jazz offering size, playmaking, and pull-up shooting to the roster’s current backcourt.

If his shooting doesn’t improve, there’s no guarantee he will find his way onto the court with the Jazz’s existing personnel who share some of his same strengths and weaknesses.

Draft Range: First round, 10-25.

Ryan Dunn – F – Virginia

Stats: 8.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 0.8 assists: .548/.200/.532

Strengths: One of the best perimeter defenders to enter the draft in the last several seasons, Dunn has the prototypical size to throw at opposing offensive players at nearly every position on the court.

Standing 6-foot-7.5 with a 7-foot-1.5 wingspan and a 38.5-inch vertical leap, Dunn has an incredible combination of tools to be a premier defensive player in the NBA.

Not only is Dunn’s physical profile elite, but his balance, footwork, recovery time, and understanding of spacing are far above average for most 21-year-olds.

The Virginia forward has a tremendous ability to hover in the paint to cut off drives as a help defender, recover to contest three-point shooters, but never fall off-balance to allow closeouts.

On the ball, Dunn generates a ton of deflections recording 2.3 blocks and 1.3 steals in just 27 minutes per game, and is an excellent rebounder for his position.

Though he averaged less than one assist per game, Dunn made some intriguing passes within the Virginia offense finding cutters near the rim.

Weaknesses: For as elite of a defender as Dunn is, he may be equally poor on offense.

The forward averaged just over eight points per game, and most of his points came off of transition baskets, putbacks, and easy finishes at the rim in the pick and roll.

Dunn knocked down just 12 threes total in his two college seasons, and never made more than two in any single game.

The forward’s 53 percent free-throw success rate doesn’t inspire confidence that his shooting numbers will improve dramatically, and if they do, it will likely take several years of development.

With the modern NBA valuing floor spacing more than ever before, Dunn may be a difficult player to find a role for regardless of his superb defense.

Fit With Jazz: After passing on players like Jaden McDaniels and Herb Jones twice in recent drafts, the Jazz may want to avoid making a similar error if Dunn remains on the board with either the 29th or 32nd picks.

Even if Dunn never develops into a 40 percent three-point shooter like McDaniels and Jones, he may be able to carve out a role offensively as a transition threat and screen-and-roll option.

With several willing shooters on the roster, the Jazz could benefit from a player who doesn’t demand offensive touches, though his fit alongside other non-shooters may be clunky.

Draft Range: Late first round, early second round, picks 20-40.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Utah Jazz Draft Prospects: ‘Bub’ Carrington, Ryan Dunn