How To Watch, Stream, Listen To The 2024 NBA Draft

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – The 2024 NBA Draft is right around the corner and the Utah Jazz have three picks to either use or trade away.

Here is how you can watch, stream, and listen to all 60 picks at Barclays Center.

Buckle Up. 📅 05 Days Until the 2024 NBA Draft pic.twitter.com/8eQCcHf0Ct — No Ceilings (@NoCeilingsNBA) June 21, 2024

NBA Draft To Be Held Over Two Days

The first round of the NBA Draft will begin at 6 PM MST at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The first 30 picks will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN.

The second round of the draft will begin at 2 PM MST at the ESPN Seaport District Studios in New York and will air only on ESPN.

Team front offices had requested that the league separate the draft into two separate days to provide a bigger window to prepare for the second round.

Previously, teams had five minutes to make picks in the first round and only two minutes to make their selection in the second round, making it difficult to facilitate trades.

This year teams will have a full night to prepare for the second round, and a total of four minutes to make their picks in the second round when they are on the clock.

One week until the first round of the 2024 #NBADraft presented by @StateFarm… Get everything you need to know on the NBA App! Round 1 begins June 26 at 8pm/et on ABC and ESPN. Round 2: June 27, 4pm/et on ESPN. ➡️ https://t.co/46akr7q86f pic.twitter.com/UTQpSva2MI — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 19, 2024

How To Watch 2024 NBA Draft

Ways to Watch:

Television

ABC

ESPN

Streaming

Fubo

Hulu+ Live TV

ESPN+

Mobile/Streaming Devices

ABC App

ESPN App

KSL Sports Zone

Jake Scott, Ben Anderson, and Steve Cleveland will cover the first round of the draft on the KSL Sports Zone

Online

KSLSports.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage like how to watch the NBA Draft? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.