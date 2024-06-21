On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

How To Watch, Stream, Listen To The 2024 NBA Draft

Jun 21, 2024, 4:18 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – The 2024 NBA Draft is right around the corner and the Utah Jazz have three picks to either use or trade away.

Here is how you can watch, stream, and listen to all 60 picks at Barclays Center.

NBA Draft To Be Held Over Two Days

The first round of the NBA Draft will begin at 6 PM MST at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The first 30 picks will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN.

The second round of the draft will begin at 2 PM MST at the ESPN Seaport District Studios in New York and will air only on ESPN.

Team front offices had requested that the league separate the draft into two separate days to provide a bigger window to prepare for the second round.

Previously, teams had five minutes to make picks in the first round and only two minutes to make their selection in the second round, making it difficult to facilitate trades.

This year teams will have a full night to prepare for the second round, and a total of four minutes to make their picks in the second round when they are on the clock.

How To Watch 2024 NBA Draft

Ways to Watch:

Television

ABC

ESPN

Streaming

Fubo

Hulu+ Live TV

ESPN+

Mobile/Streaming Devices

ABC App

ESPN App

KSL Sports Zone

Jake Scott, Ben Anderson, and Steve Cleveland will cover the first round of the draft on the KSL Sports Zone

Online

KSLSports.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage like how to watch the NBA Draft? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Draft Prospects: ‘Bub’ Carrington, Ryan Dunn

A look at how Pittsburgh's Carlton "Bub" Carrington and Virginia's Ryan Dunn would fit with the Jazz if they land with the Jazz in the NBA Draft..

51 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

A’ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark Lead WNBA All-Star Fan Vote

A'ja Wilson leads Caitlin Clark by just over a thousand votes in early fan voting for the WNBA All-Star Game, the league announced Friday.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Cools Off Louisiana, Tulane Beer Ads With Famous Chocolate Milk

BYU looked to one-up a couple of advertisements shared by Louisiana and Tulane with the "coldest chocolate milk in college football."

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Rivals Believe Jazz Willing To Shop Walker Kessler

Yahoo Sports is reporting that teams around the NBA believe the Utah Jazz may be willing to trade center Walker Kessler.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Auction Eyed For Arizona Coyotes Arena Canceled By Arizona State Land Department

The land auction that the Arizona Coyotes expected to win Thursday as the first step toward building a new arena has been canceled.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Las Vegas Aces Become First WNBA Team To Sell Out Every Home Game In A Season

The Las Vegas Aces became the first WNBA team to sell out every home game in a season when the final tickets were claimed against Chicago.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

How To Watch, Stream, Listen To The 2024 NBA Draft