LOCAL NEWS

American Fork police rule married couple deaths as murder-suicide

Jun 21, 2024, 5:01 PM | Updated: 6:33 pm

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK AND LINDSAY AERTS, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

AMERICAN FORK — Police have released the identities of the married couple found dead in American Fork Thursday and are ruling it was a murder-suicide.

On Friday, the American Fork Police Department identified the couple as 57-year-old Olin Johnson and 52-year-old Kerilyn Johnson.

“We’re not real sure what led up to it, but he shot her twice and then shot himself, ending his life,” said American Fork Police Lt. Stuart Fore.

Fore said there were no signs of struggle or argument before the killings, and could not elaborate on any other details about the scene.

A married couple was found dead in an American Fork home on Thursday.

A married couple was found dead in an American Fork home on Thursday. (KSL TV)

Police said investigators are waiting for final testing from the Utah Officer of the Medical Examiner before giving a final disposition to this case.

“At this point, the family is requesting privacy as they grieve their loss. We express our most profound and sincere condolences to the family and friends of Olin and Kerilyn,” police said.

Neighbors who spoke to KSL TV Thursday say the couple was part of their tight-knit neighborhood and even played softball with the group the night before they died.

Neighbors said Kerilyn was a well-known vocal coach, singer, and performer. A family lawyer confirmed the couple has six kids.

KSL TV also made contact with the Johnson’s oldest daughter. She asked for continued privacy as her family grieves.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or exhibiting warning signs, call, text, or chat the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 which is answered 24/7/365 by crisis counselors at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute. All calls to legacy crisis hotlines, including the old National Suicide Prevention hotline, 1-800-273-8255, will also connect to a crisis care worker at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute as well.

Additional resources

  • SafeUT: Parents, students, and educators can connect with a licensed crisis counselor through chat by downloading the SafeUT app or by calling 833-3SAFEUT (833-372-3388)
  • SafeUT Frontline: First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, and healthcare professionals can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUT Frontline app.
  • SafeUTNG: Members of the National Guard can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUTNG app.
  • Utah Warm Line: For non-crisis situations, when you need a listening ear as you heal and recover from a personal struggle, call 1-833 SPEAKUT 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
  • The Huntsman Mental Health Institute offers a wide variety of programs and services including suicide prevention and crisis services, hospital treatment, therapy & medication management, substance Use & addiction recovery, child & teen programs, and maternal mental health services including birth trauma, pregnancy loss, infertility, and perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.
  • LiveOnUtah.org is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing Utah’s culture around suicide and mental health. They offer resources for faith based groups, LGBTQ+, youth, employers, firearm suicide prevention, and crisis and treatment options.

Counties in Utah provide services for mental health and substance use disorders. Centers are run by the thirteen Local Mental Health and Substance Use Authorities all across the state and offer therapy, substance use disorder treatment, support groups, mobile services, youth treatment, and more.

These resources and more information can be found here: https://www.uacnet.org/behavioralhealth.

Other community-based resources

Center for Workplace Mental Health offers suicide prevention and response for employers.

Local News

The Supreme Court decided Friday to uphold a federal gun control law that is meant to protect victi...

Brian Carlson

Supreme Court upholds gun law intended to protect domestic violence victims

The Supreme Court decided Friday to uphold a federal gun control law that is meant to protect victims of domestic violence. The law prevents people with a domestic violence restraining order from having a gun.

2 minutes ago

Officials advise property-owners on best fire-safety practices to avoid the spread of summer fires....

Mike Anderson

Weber firefighters gear up for busy season, help homeowners prepare

Weber Fire District officials said they expect an uptick in fires following the recent wet cycle, something they've already been seeing around the state. Firefighters said there are some things you can do to prepare to help prevent fires from damaging your home or cabin.

34 minutes ago

...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Southern Utah woman charged with aggravated murder; prosecutors won’t seek death penalty

A 28-year-old woman accused of brutally killing her parents in their home is now facing 11 felony charges, including 10 first-degree felonies.

2 hours ago

utah county sheriff...

Michael Houck

Mudslide impacts traffic on Diamond Fork Canyon, sheriff’s office says

A mudslide is affecting traffic on Diamond Fork Road, making it difficult for travelers to get out of the canyon Friday afternoon.

3 hours ago

1 of 6Medina Reyes, Jorge Rafael SO#426266 Mug2021.jpg Jorge Rafael Medina-Reyes, 21, believed to b...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Second man pleads guilty to kidnapping, murder of Kearns woman in 2021

A second man has pleaded guilty to kidnapping and murdering Nicole Solario-Romero, a woman whose abduction near her Kearns home in 2021 was caught on a doorbell camera.

4 hours ago

The La Sal Mountains are pictured at sunset as seen from Moab on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Spenser H...

Daniel Woodruff

Grand County official gave employee ‘safe word’ to use in uncomfortable conversations, complaint alleges

The Grand County human resources director has resigned her position amid allegations that she retaliated against an employee who complained about harassment.

4 hours ago

