American Fork police rule married couple deaths as murder-suicide

AMERICAN FORK — Police have released the identities of the married couple found dead in American Fork Thursday and are ruling it was a murder-suicide.

On Friday, the American Fork Police Department identified the couple as 57-year-old Olin Johnson and 52-year-old Kerilyn Johnson.

“We’re not real sure what led up to it, but he shot her twice and then shot himself, ending his life,” said American Fork Police Lt. Stuart Fore.

Fore said there were no signs of struggle or argument before the killings, and could not elaborate on any other details about the scene.

Police said investigators are waiting for final testing from the Utah Officer of the Medical Examiner before giving a final disposition to this case.

“At this point, the family is requesting privacy as they grieve their loss. We express our most profound and sincere condolences to the family and friends of Olin and Kerilyn,” police said.

Neighbors who spoke to KSL TV Thursday say the couple was part of their tight-knit neighborhood and even played softball with the group the night before they died.

Neighbors said Kerilyn was a well-known vocal coach, singer, and performer. A family lawyer confirmed the couple has six kids.

KSL TV also made contact with the Johnson’s oldest daughter. She asked for continued privacy as her family grieves.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or exhibiting warning signs, call, text, or chat the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 which is answered 24/7/365 by crisis counselors at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute. All calls to legacy crisis hotlines, including the old National Suicide Prevention hotline, 1-800-273-8255, will also connect to a crisis care worker at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute as well.

Additional resources

SafeUT : Parents, students, and educators can connect with a licensed crisis counselor through chat by downloading the SafeUT app or by calling 833-3SAFEUT (833-372-3388)

SafeUT Frontline : First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, and healthcare professionals can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUT Frontline app .

SafeUTNG : Members of the National Guard can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUTNG app .

Utah Warm Line : For non-crisis situations, when you need a listening ear as you heal and recover from a personal struggle, call 1-833 SPEAKUT 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

The Huntsman Mental Health Institute offers a wide variety of programs and services including suicide prevention and crisis services, hospital treatment, therapy & medication management, substance Use & addiction recovery, child & teen programs, and maternal mental health services including birth trauma, pregnancy loss, infertility, and perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.

LiveOnUtah.org is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing Utah’s culture around suicide and mental health. They offer resources for faith based groups, LGBTQ+, youth, employers, firearm suicide prevention, and crisis and treatment options.

Counties in Utah provide services for mental health and substance use disorders. Centers are run by the thirteen Local Mental Health and Substance Use Authorities all across the state and offer therapy, substance use disorder treatment, support groups, mobile services, youth treatment, and more.

These resources and more information can be found here: https://www.uacnet.org/behavioralhealth.

Other community-based resources

Center for Workplace Mental Health offers suicide prevention and response for employers.