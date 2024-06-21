Weber firefighters gear up for busy season, help homeowners prepare

OGDEN — Weber Fire District officials said they expect an uptick in fires following the recent wet cycle, something they’ve already been seeing around the state, with reports of multiple daily grass fires out on BLM land. Firefighters said there are some things you can do to help prevent fires from damaging your home or cabin.

Richard Cooper, a warden with Weber Fire District, said fires are expected to be a big concern in upcoming weeks as the weather transitions into dry summer conditions.

“One thing we’re really looking at is the monsoon pattern setting up, which brings summer rain and that lightning,” Cooper said. “So you get those dry lightning storms that come through, those positive strikes hit that grass, and the grass is kind of the main carrier.”

Officials are concerned that after two very wet years, there is more vegetation, with more potential to catch fire.

“It’s still too early to tell,” Cooper said. “We are definitely gearing up for a busy fire season, with just the grass crop alone.”

Officials said it’s important for everybody to do their part in minimizing fire danger. They advise keeping vegetation and things like firewood up to 30 feet away from your home, and reducing fuels up to 100 feet away can help prevent fires.

“We want you to have it at least 30 to 50 feet away from the home,” Captain AJ Mason, assistant fire warden with Weber Fire District, said.

Eric Figgins, a cabin owner in the area, said he plans to stay for a long time and wants to do everything he can to help prevent fires.

“We’re grateful for all the support we get from emergency responders like these guys,” Figgins said. “And just, happy that they’re around.”

Cooper said everybody needs to be responsible with campfires and fireworks by following upcoming restrictions. Officials want to remind the public that dragging chains and flat tires can also cause fires.

“We love the fact that they’re willing to do this,” Mason said. “It makes our job a heck of a lot easier if there is a fire.”