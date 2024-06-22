On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

COURTS & LEGAL

Fake elector case in Nevada dismissed over venue question, state attorney general vows appeal

Jun 21, 2024, 6:20 PM

Recount observers watch ballots during a Milwaukee hand recount of Presidential votes at the Wiscon...

Recount observers watch ballots during a Milwaukee hand recount of Presidential votes at the Wisconsin Center, Nov. 20, 2020, in Milwaukee, Wis. A Wisconsin judge says he will order that the state elections commission reconsider a complaint filed against fake Republican electors who attempted in 2020 to cast the state’s electoral ballots for former President Trump. But this time, Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington said Monday, May 8, 2023 the commission must consider the complaint without the participation of one of its six commissioners who was also one of the fake electors. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, file)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, file)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY KEN RITTER, ASSOCIATED PRESS


LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge dismissed an indictment Friday against six Republicans accused of submitting certificates to Congress falsely declaring Donald Trump the winner of the state’s 2020 presidential election, potentially cutting from four to three the number of states with criminal charges pending against so-called fake electors.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford said he’ll take the issue to the state Supreme Court after Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus ruled that Las Vegas was the wrong venue for the case.

“The judge got it wrong and we’ll be appealing immediately,” Ford, a Democrat, told reporters afterward. He declined additional comment.

Defense attorneys bluntly declared the case dead, saying that to bring it now before another grand jury in another venue such as Nevada’s capital city of Carson City would violate a three-year statute of limitations that expired last December.

“They’re done,” said Margaret McLetchie, attorney for Clark County Republican party chairman Jesse Law, one of the defendants in the case.

The judge called off the trial, which had been scheduled for January, for defendants also including state GOP chairman Michael McDonald; national party committee member Jim DeGraffenreid; national and Douglas County committee member Shawn Meehan; Storey County clerk Jim Hindle; and Eileen Rice, a party member from the Lake Tahoe area. Each was accused of offering a false instrument for filing and uttering a forged instrument — felonies carrying a penalty of up to four or five years in prison.

Nevada grand jury indicts six pro-Trump 2020 fake electors

Defense attorneys led by McDonald’s lawyer, Richard Wright, said Ford improperly brought the case before a grand jury in Las Vegas — Nevada’s largest and most Democratic-leaning city — instead of Carson City or Reno, northern Nevada cities in a more Republican region where the alleged crimes occurred. They also accused prosecutors of failing to present to the grand jury evidence that would have exonerated their clients, who they said had no intent to commit a crime.

“Crimes are tried and venue lies in the venue in which the offense was committed,” Wright told the judge on Friday. “Signing the document occurred in Carson City.”

Challenged by Judge Holthus to respond, Deputy State Attorney General Matthew Rashbrook argued that “no one county contains the entirety of these crimes.”

“Society is the victim of these crimes,” the prosecutor said. “Voters who would have been disenfranchised by these acts … would have been victims of these crimes.”

But the judge decided that even though McDonald and Law live in Las Vegas, “everything took place up north.”

After the court hearing, Hindle’s attorney, Brian Hardy, declined to comment on calls from advocacy groups for his client to resign from his elected position as overseer of elections in Storey County, a jurisdiction with a few more than 4,100 residents. Those calls included a news conference Friday outside the courthouse by leaders of three organizations.

The state Republican party issued a statement welcoming the court decision, pointing to Ford’s vow to appeal and asking for contributions to continue the court fight.

Meehan is the only defendant not to have been named by the state party as Nevada delegates to the 2024 Republican National Convention next month in Milwaukee. His defense attorney, Sigal Chattah, said her client chose not to seek the position. Chattah ran as a Republican in 2022 for state attorney general and lost to Ford by just under 8% of the vote.

Nevada is one of seven presidential battleground states where slates of fake electors falsely certified that Trump had won in 2020, not Democrat Joe Biden. Others are Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Nevada’s case, filed last December, focused on the actions of six defendants. Criminal cases in three other states focus on many more — 16 in Michigan, 19 in Georgia and 18 in Arizona.

Kenneth Chesebro, a lawyer who pleaded guilty in Georgia last October to helping orchestrate the Trump campaign fake elector scheme in 2020, cooperated with prosecutors in the Nevada criminal investigation and was not charged.

In testimony before the grand jury that met in Las Vegas in November, Chesebro said he provided the state GOP with an “organized step-by-step explanation of what they would have to do” to sign and submit certificates falsely stating that Trump, not Biden, won in Nevada.

He also called Nevada “extremely problematic” to the fake elector plot, compared with other states, because the meeting of electors was overseen by the secretary of state. Also, unlike other states, Nevada did not have a legal challenge pending in courts at the time.

Trump lost Nevada in 2020 by more than 30,000 votes to Biden and the state’s Democratic electors certified the results in the presence of Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, a Republican. Her defense of the results as reliable and accurate led the state GOP to censure her, but Cegavske later conducted an investigation that found no credible evidence of widespread voter fraud in the state.

KSL 5 TV Live

Courts & Legal

Handcuffs in a jail cell. (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

Alexander Campbell

Davis County deputies arrest suspected serial child predator

After a multi-year investigation, a Payson resident is behind bars, having been arrested on suspicion of eight counts of sexual abuse of a child

10 days ago

A 8th District Court judge signed an execution warrant for Taberon Dave Honie on Monday, a man who ...

Karah Brackin

Death warrant signed for Cedar City man convicted of 1998 murder

The Utah Department of Corrections shared new details Tuesday about the execution warrant for Taberon Honie.

10 days ago

A West Jordan man accused of shooting and killing another man at a Halloween party in 2021 has been...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

West Jordan man found guilty in 2021 Halloween party homicide

A West Jordan man accused of shooting and killing another man at a Halloween party in 2021 has been found guilty of murder.

11 days ago

Springville police Officers preparing to break down the front door of Ruby Franke's Springville hom...

Michael Houck

Body camera shows Springville officers breaking into Ruby Franke’s home after children found in Ivins

Body camera footage shows the police response to Ruby Franke's Springville house after her two children were found emaciated and hurt in Ivins on Aug. 30, 2023. 

11 days ago

A 8th District Court judge signed an execution warrant for Taberon Dave Honie on Monday, a man who ...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Utah judge signs execution warrant for Cedar City man convicted in 1998 murder

A Utah judge signed an execution warrant Monday for Taberon Dave Honie, setting his date for lethal injection on Aug. 8.

11 days ago

Davis County School buses at the Bus Farm in Farmington on Friday, Sept. 13. (Matt Gade, Deseret Ne...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

Davis School District, ex-employee reach $143,558 settlement in discrimination suit

Davis School District officials and a former employee tasked with investigating racial harassment cases have reached a settlement to resolve the lawsuit she filed against the school system over alleged discrimination.

15 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Fake elector case in Nevada dismissed over venue question, state attorney general vows appeal