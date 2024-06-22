State employee arrested, accused of having sex with a teenager

MIDVALE — A man who works for Utah’s payroll division was arrested and accused of giving a teenager drugs and having sex with her.

Steven Allen Mayo, 50, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail Wednesday on felony charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, unlawful sexual activity with a minor, endangerment of a child, and sexual abuse of a minor, according to court documents.

Documents state that the 14-year-old victim had been arguing with her mother and was sitting outside on a curb alone when Mayo approached her in his car on May 9.

According to police, Mayo asked the victim if she wanted to get into his car and get high with him. The victim told Mayo she was underage, but he disregarded that and allowed her to get into his vehicle.

Documents state that Mayo drove them to his home, and they “cuddled up to watch television.” Mayo gave the victim his vape and “psychedelic mushrooms” before the two had sex, according to police.

“(The victim) asked Mayo how old he was, and he said he was 50 years old,” the police affidavit stated. “(The victim) asked Mayo if he had done anything like this before and Mayo told her yes, but that it had been a while since he picked up a 14-year-old girl off the street.”

The victim told police she fell asleep and recalled waking up to Mayo having sex with her a second time.

Documents state that the victim woke up the next morning and asked Mayo to take her to school. Mayo asked the girl for her number so he could see her again, which she gave him.

Mayo dropped off the victim at her school, but police say she went to a cafe and met up with her friends. Some time afterward, Mayo picked her up from the cafe and took her back to his home.

According to the affidavit, Mayo’s mother found her daughter “through the location on her phone, arrived at Mayo’s house, and took (the victim) home.”

A few days later, Mayo visited the cafe and invited the victim and her 15-year-old friend to his residence, which they accepted, according to police. While at Mayo’s home, the two girls smoke marijuana.

Documents state the mother noticed that her daughter was at Mayo’s home, and she picked up the two girls and took her daughter’s friend back to school. The mom then took her daughter to the police department and reported Mayo to them.

“Post-Miranda, Mayo admitted that (the victim) had slept at his house, and he had taken her to school the next morning,” the affidavit stated. “Mayo also admitted to picking (the victim) up from the café.”

Mayo also told police he was having conversations with the victim over Snapchat.

Documents state that police found two sexually elicit videos of the victim on her phone that were recorded by a man during the time she was with Mayo.

The affidavit stated they found a “conversation regarding Mayo and (victim) having a baby together, as well as other sexually explicit conversations.”

According to the affidavit, Mayo confessed to the victim he was “attracted to young girls and advised he had been with a 13-year-old.”

Mayo also told the victim that “he drives naked to the cafe near (a high school) to watch the girls,” the affidavit stated. “He also advised the victim that he wishes to take night classes at (the high school) to find girls.”

In the arrest document, the affidavit said that Mayo was an employee at the Utah Department of Government Operations. A spokesperson for the department confirmed this to KSL and said he was currently employed but is on leave while the investigation continues.

Court records show that Mayo was charged with the use or possession of drug paraphernalia in 2008, but the charges were dismissed without prejudice. Records also show charges of domestic violence in 2003 and 2005, which were also dismissed without prejudice.