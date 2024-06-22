Severe winds cause damage throughout Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Following severe thunderstorm warnings throughout Utah Friday, many areas have experienced extreme, damaging winds.

The National Weather Service warned residents in Eastern Utah to expect winds up to 50 miles per hour. The NWS advised that those in Kane and San Juan Counties may experience winds up to 60 to 70 mph.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Moab UT, La Sal UT and Castle Valley UT until 6:15 PM MDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH! pic.twitter.com/RulvYtJ7vL — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) June 21, 2024

Residents around the state have reported damage to their homes Friday afternoon.

The National Weather Service said Uintah County should expect showers throughout the weekend, with winds ranging from 5-15 mph until Sunday night.