LOCAL NEWS

Severe winds cause damage throughout Utah

Jun 21, 2024, 7:31 PM

Strong winds blew a tree over in Vernal, UT. Friday. (Heather Fuchs)

(Heather Fuchs)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Following severe thunderstorm warnings throughout Utah Friday, many areas have experienced extreme, damaging winds.

The National Weather Service warned residents in Eastern Utah to expect winds up to 50 miles per hour. The NWS advised that those in Kane and San Juan Counties may experience winds up to 60 to 70 mph.

Residents around the state have reported damage to their homes Friday afternoon.

A tree was blown over by wind in Naples, Utah, near Vernal. (Tina Atwood) Intense winds blew over a tree near 1500 South in Naples, Utah. (Sarah Horrocks) Shingles were damaged by extreme winds in North Maeser, UT. (Jesse Maguire) Wind blew trampolines across yards in Vernal near 400 South. (Alex Dimick) Wind blew a tree over, onto a truck in Vernal. (Heather L. Fuchs) Strong winds blew the roof off a Lapoint, Ut. resident's porch, damaging their car Friday. (Amber Beaver)

The National Weather Service said Uintah County should expect showers throughout the weekend, with winds ranging from 5-15 mph until Sunday night.

 

Severe winds cause damage throughout Utah